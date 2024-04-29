The terrifying Alien universe is coming to Quest 3 this holiday season
VR studio Survios has released an announcement trailer for its upcoming game Alien: Rogue Incursion. The title was first teased in July, 2022 when Survios confirmed it was collaborating with 20th Century Games on a new Alien game.
Alien: Rogue Incursion will be a single-player game. Though said to be coming to VR in addition to PC and console back in 2022, it now seems it will be a VR exclusive. I have no problems with this myself, honestly. As developer Bevan McKechnie said in response to news about Horizon OS, we need more high-budget VR games to grow the industry.
Alien: Isolation, first released in 2014, is widely regarded as one of the best horror games ever made. It featured interesting gameplay mechanics, a compelling story and immersive visuals. Most importantly, however, it made use of an amazing enemy AI system that made the xenomorph feel alive and intelligent.
Fans are wishing for a game like Alien: Isolation.
Sadly, for those still clinging onto their trusty Meta Quest 2 or Quest Pro headsets, the game will not be available to them. Alien: Rogue Incursion is only coming out on Meta Quest 3 alongside PC VR and PSVR2.
Alien: Rogue Incursion is set to release this holiday season. We might even get some new VR headsets by then. Especially now that Horizon OS is open-source and other manufacturers are working on their own XR headsets. And then there’s Meta’s own rumored Quest 3 Lite.
I’m a wuss when it comes to horror games, but I can’t wait to watch some YouTubers fling their VR controllers in terror.
If Alien: Rogue Incursion follows in Isolation’s footsteps this could be one of the most compelling VR titles released this year. Crawling around in ventilation ducts, not knowing when a giant alien might pop up, will make for a terrifying experience in VR. It could easily become one of the best VR games of 2024.
