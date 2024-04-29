Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector's book for phone enthusiasts
The terrifying Alien universe is coming to Quest 3 this holiday season

VR studio Survios has released an announcement trailer for its upcoming game Alien: Rogue Incursion. The title was first teased in July, 2022 when Survios confirmed it was collaborating with 20th Century Games on a new Alien game.

Alien: Rogue Incursion will be a single-player game. Though said to be coming to VR in addition to PC and console back in 2022, it now seems it will be a VR exclusive. I have no problems with this myself, honestly. As developer Bevan McKechnie said in response to news about Horizon OS, we need more high-budget VR games to grow the industry.

Alien: Isolation, first released in 2014, is widely regarded as one of the best horror games ever made. It featured interesting gameplay mechanics, a compelling story and immersive visuals. Most importantly, however, it made use of an amazing enemy AI system that made the xenomorph feel alive and intelligent.


Fans are wishing for a game like Alien: Isolation.

Sadly, for those still clinging onto their trusty Meta Quest 2 or Quest Pro headsets, the game will not be available to them. Alien: Rogue Incursion is only coming out on Meta Quest 3 alongside PC VR and PSVR2.

If Alien: Rogue Incursion follows in Isolation’s footsteps this could be one of the most compelling VR titles released this year. Crawling around in ventilation ducts, not knowing when a giant alien might pop up, will make for a terrifying experience in VR. It could easily become one of the best VR games of 2024.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is set to release this holiday season. We might even get some new VR headsets by then. Especially now that Horizon OS is open-source and other manufacturers are working on their own XR headsets. And then there’s Meta’s own rumored Quest 3 Lite.

I’m a wuss when it comes to horror games, but I can’t wait to watch some YouTubers fling their VR controllers in terror.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless