By
Meta Quest 2 accessories just had their prices slashed by a massive amount
The Meta Quest 2 – predecessor to the excellent Meta Quest 3 – received a massive discount last month. It started retailing for just $200, though stock has begun going out at various retailers. Now its accessories are also permanently on sale for discounts of over 50% according to Meta.

New prices of Quest 2 accessories are as follows:



These are huge discounts and they’re here to stay. But I think the same cannot be said for the accessories themselves. The Meta Quest 2 256GB variant went out of stock back in February and it remains out of stock everywhere. Similarly, the 128GB headset is also seeing low stock. Walmart has actually run out of the 128GB variant completely, just like the 256GB version.




Massive and permanent discounts on the Quest 2 and then its accessories? What’s going on, Meta? Well, reports indicate that there might be a Quest 3 Lite in the works.

This alleged headset, if real, will be a budget version of the Quest 3. And if it’s coming out soon, Meta probably wants to clear all Quest 2 stock completely. Which means that pretty soon the beloved Quest 2 will no longer be available for purchase.

Following the trend of all that’s happened in the last couple of months I can almost guarantee that these accessories will not be restocked once they’re depleted. So if you have a Quest 2 at home and you’ve been wanting to snag something for it, there’s no better time than now. I personally would go for the elite strap to take off some of the headset’s weight off of my nose.

But the Quest 2 is getting on in years so why not treat yourself to an upgrade from our list of the best VR headsets in 2024. And if you’re on a budget, I’d recommend waiting for more news on this Quest 3 Lite before you buy a headset.
