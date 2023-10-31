Beat Saber welcomes The Rolling Stones music pack
In a thrilling addition for virtual reality gaming enthusiasts, Beat Saber has introduced its latest music pack, featuring the iconic tunes of The Rolling Stones. For those unfamiliar, Beat Saber is a mesmerizing VR rhythm game set in a futuristic environment. Players find themselves immersed in a world where they slash the beats of adrenaline-pumping music as the beats hurtle towards them.
The Rolling Stones Music Pack has made it’s way to multiple platforms, ensuring that fans across different devices can access it. Whether you're on PS VR2, PS VR, or Meta Quest, you’re in for a treat!
So, what tunes are we talking about here?
From new bangers like Angry and Live by the Sword to eternal jams like Paint It Black and Start Me Up, you're in for a rollercoaster ride of rock. And hey, there's more:
- Gimme Shelter (because who doesn’t love that one?)
- Whole Wide World (a fresh track to groove to!)
- Bite My Head Off (a new track)
- Sympathy For The Devil (classic Stones, right?)
...and a bunch more! (Via PlayStation. Blog)
Alright, How Much Does It Cost? If you're thinking of snagging the whole Rolling Stones music pack, it's gonna set you back $13.99. But if you're just after a song or two, they're going for $1.99 each. Oh, and if you're new to Beat Saber and wanna dive right in, there's a bundle with the game and all 11 songs for $39.99.
So, there you have it! Whether you're a die-hard Stones fan or just love swinging those sabers to some solid rock tunes, this pack sure looks fun. Let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Get your VR headset ready, and let's rock out!
The Rolling Stones pack isn't just a random addition; it's a shoutout to Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones' comeback album after a whopping 18 years. Pretty neat, right?
What's the vibe? The team behind Beat Saber has whipped up an environment inspired by The Rolling Stones' new album. They've got some rad new levels and funky light shows to match the vibes of each song.
