Arcade Paradise VR coming to Meta Quest headsets in April
Publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive revealed back in February that Arcade Paradise is getting a VR port. It took nearly two months to learn that the game will launch on April 25, but based on the hundreds of positive reviews the game received on Steam, this is definitely worth the wait.

The virtual realm in Arcade Paradise VR will take players back to 1993 for an immersive experience fueled by retro gaming nostalgia. At its core, Arcade Paradise is an adventure and light-management sim combo game where players must turn their decrepit King Wash laundromat into a thriving business.

Arcade Paradise VR puts players in the shoes of Ashley, a rebel teenager who goes against their father’s wishes to continue the family business. Make no mistake, you’ll have to get your hands dirty to succeed in Arcade Paradise, a game that tasks players with various chores like manually picking up gum, doing the laundry, and scrubbing a toilet perfectly clean.

Video Thumbnail


All the money earned from completing these “disgusting” tasks will allow players to “redecorate” the laundromat with arcade units. The game features 12 fully realized VR cabinets alongside 27 traditionally controlled games from the original release.

Additionally, players can experience a wide range of gameplay from laundry mini-games to managing a full arcade with fully playable games cabinets. Not to mention that the coming-of-age storytelling features award winning voice actor Doug Cockle (the voice of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series).

Arcade Paradise VR launches on April 25 on Meta Quest 2 / 3 and Pro for $19.99 / £14.99. The game is now available for Wishlist.
