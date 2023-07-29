Worried about the Vision Pro being left on a bar floor, Apple has put safeguards in place

From 2010-2013, every year one unannounced phone was discovered at a bar



Now that Apple is taking applications from Vision Pro app developers looking to build apps for VisionOS, it means that the Vision Pro will soon be carried around by people outside of Apple, How will Apple make sure that its $3499 spatial computer isn't left on the floor of some speakeasy in San Francisco?

Here’s the form a developer will need to fill out when they are approved for a Vision Pro development kit + the Measure and Fit app that uses the camera to determine head band and light seal size. Lenses will come from Zeiss directly. pic.twitter.com/TG7Zuzgcay

Apple will place an AirTag on the headsets to help it monitor their locations



Will we end up hearing about a Vision Pro headset that some developer thought would be cool to take with him while out drinking? Yes, the temptation to show your buddies has to be pretty high. But if someone fails to follow Apple's strict rules, it surely will be the last time that this developer is trusted by Apple. The document that these developers are given make it clear that anyone unauthorized to access, view, or handle the DK, including family, friends and household employees, must be kept away while the DK is in use.