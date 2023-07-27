Yes, the Apple Vision Pro may be the AR/VR savior we need. Financially speaking.
Let’s enter a world beyond reality, where you’ve got a ton of money. And I don’t just mean enough to get you all of the best AR/VR headsets, I mean so much that you’d actually be inclined to invest in companies in the field.
Would you really do that?
It’s not something en masse. Innovation in the augmented reality field has been stagnant for about a decade. Virtual reality looks great, but there's tons of negativity, thanks to Zuck’s Meta shenanigans. So why would you risk your — presumably hard earned and extremely legitimate — money on this tech?
Let’s be honest. AR/VR needs a lot of things, like increased ease of use, ease of access and an overall wider application range, that goes beyond “a portable monitor” or “gaming lul”.
And, truth be told, sources like the Financial Times are pointing out that investors still prefer AI. But could you blame them? You can literally open up most AI models right now and get something meaningful out of that interaction.
With most AR/VR headsets? “Some fun” is the most they could offer, honestly.
Naturally, with serious investors being as smart as they are, they aren’t still completely invested in the idea. Because right now, that would mean putting all of your eggs in the same basket, which is never a good idea. So in order for this AR/VR revolution to actually happen, we’d need a lot more companies to do better.
And given that it seems like the Vision Pro has actually kickstarted a ton of software development and manufacturing of improved, safer parts for AR/VR, that may actually be the upcoming reality.
Time will tell. Actually no, we will, right here, so you know what to do.
