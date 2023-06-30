Apple Vision Pro will impose a limit to fully immersive apps to avoid collisions with objects
It just won't be Apple if there are no talks of safety, including about the company's yet-unreleased mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro. Right now, developers are working on creating apps for the headset, and a new piece of documentation for developers informs them that fully immersive apps will be limited by the headset to protect the user's safety, reports AppleInsider.
The Vision Pro headset was announced back at the beginning of June during Apple's annual WWDC developer conference. It is expected to be available commercially in 2024, but developers are now most likely working on apps for the device.
The headset will create a system boundary around the user that can extend to 1.5 meters from the initial position of the user's head. If the user walks out of that boundary, Vision Pro will stop the immersive view and will turn on the external video automatically. This is made to protect the person from running into a wall, basically, or from colliding with other objects.
These fully immersive apps will most likely be VR games, but it could also be movies for example, that could entirely fill a user's view.
Understandably, when Vision Pro operates in AR, meaning you can still see the room as well as some additional objects in AR, the automatical kill switch (if one may call the feature that) won't activate.
All in all, this mainly means that developers can't use Apple's Vision Pro to create room-sized full VR experiences. This means you won't be seeing the Vision Pro headset in VR arenas for your next team-building party (not that one would expect it, given the headset's price!).
Vision Pro's fully immersive apps will be limited to ensure no collisions between the user and the external world happen
The Vision Pro headset was announced back at the beginning of June during Apple's annual WWDC developer conference. It is expected to be available commercially in 2024, but developers are now most likely working on apps for the device.
Developers can create apps that take over the user's entire vision, which is basically VR (or virtual reality, although Apple won't call it that). Apple refers to this type of app as a "fully immersive" app. However, the headset will have limitations in place to avoid collisions, as is explained in the latest piece of developer documentation published by Apple.
The headset will create a system boundary around the user that can extend to 1.5 meters from the initial position of the user's head. If the user walks out of that boundary, Vision Pro will stop the immersive view and will turn on the external video automatically. This is made to protect the person from running into a wall, basically, or from colliding with other objects.
In the documentation, Apple's also provided other instructions to developers, like guidelines on how to use the fully immersive experience and how to launch or quit it.
These fully immersive apps will most likely be VR games, but it could also be movies for example, that could entirely fill a user's view.
Understandably, when Vision Pro operates in AR, meaning you can still see the room as well as some additional objects in AR, the automatical kill switch (if one may call the feature that) won't activate.
All in all, this mainly means that developers can't use Apple's Vision Pro to create room-sized full VR experiences. This means you won't be seeing the Vision Pro headset in VR arenas for your next team-building party (not that one would expect it, given the headset's price!).
Things that are NOT allowed: