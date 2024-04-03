Will the Vision Pro launch in France soon or is Apple just refreshing staff?
Online rumors suggest that the Vision Pro may launch in France soon. While this doesn’t replace the more logical claim that Apple’s spatial computer is headed to China next, it does make me want to ask: why France of all places?
Don’t get me wrong: France is great and I’m sure that a lot of Apple fans, who reside there, are eager to try Apple’s first headset out. But on the topic of a launch in Europe, I’d expect for the Vision Pro to launch simultaneously across at least several European countries.
Then again: this is just a rumor, so we must take it with a grain of salt. But that statement goes both ways. While this claim can’t guarantee that the Vision Pro is set to launch in France soon, it also doesn’t mean that the headset can’t launch in France and other countries anytime soon either.
The logic that fuels my idea is related to a recent leak about new languages to be added soon to the Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard. The following list of languages was uncovered via traces of code from within the headset itself:
So, here’s my idea: if the Vision Pro is set to launch in China next — which makes financial sense for Apple, as it’s got a huge user base there — then that coincides with the list above. If we follow that trail of thought, then the “European launch” of the Vision Pro may include, simultaneously:
Why? Well, because here’s the estimated user base that Apple has in each of those countries, as of 2023:
And now that you’re equipped with that knowledge, let me ask you this: why would Apple release the Vision Pro in France first, when the company has more fans in the UK and Germany? It simply doesn’t make sense, especially if the move to launch next in China comes true.
Regardless, all of this is based on rumor and logic for now, so we’ll have to wait and see how the events play out before we know for sure. But Apple is great at managing supply chains, thanks to Tim Cook, so if a Vision Pro launch is set to happen in Europe by the end of 2024, you can bet that it’s going to be as optimized as possible.
Don’t get me wrong: France is great and I’m sure that a lot of Apple fans, who reside there, are eager to try Apple’s first headset out. But on the topic of a launch in Europe, I’d expect for the Vision Pro to launch simultaneously across at least several European countries.
All of this stems from the rumor that Apple is set to start training staff in France for the release of a “new product”. And from what we gather: the Vision Pro is the prime candidate for such a occurrence. After all, Apple Store staff in the US was trained similarly just ahead of the Vision Pro's initial launch.
If this trailer had to be made more suited to French culture, what scenes would need to contain?
Then again: this is just a rumor, so we must take it with a grain of salt. But that statement goes both ways. While this claim can’t guarantee that the Vision Pro is set to launch in France soon, it also doesn’t mean that the headset can’t launch in France and other countries anytime soon either.
The logic that fuels my idea is related to a recent leak about new languages to be added soon to the Vision Pro’s virtual keyboard. The following list of languages was uncovered via traces of code from within the headset itself:
- Chinese, Simplified
- English (Australia)
- English (Canada)
- English (Japan)
- English (Singapore)
- English (UK)
- French (Canada)
- French (France)
- German (Germany)
- Japanese
- Korean
So, here’s my idea: if the Vision Pro is set to launch in China next — which makes financial sense for Apple, as it’s got a huge user base there — then that coincides with the list above. If we follow that trail of thought, then the “European launch” of the Vision Pro may include, simultaneously:
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
Why? Well, because here’s the estimated user base that Apple has in each of those countries, as of 2023:
And now that you’re equipped with that knowledge, let me ask you this: why would Apple release the Vision Pro in France first, when the company has more fans in the UK and Germany? It simply doesn’t make sense, especially if the move to launch next in China comes true.
Regardless, all of this is based on rumor and logic for now, so we’ll have to wait and see how the events play out before we know for sure. But Apple is great at managing supply chains, thanks to Tim Cook, so if a Vision Pro launch is set to happen in Europe by the end of 2024, you can bet that it’s going to be as optimized as possible.
Things that are NOT allowed: