Will the Vision Pro launch in France soon or is Apple just refreshing staff?

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

If this trailer had to be made more suited to French culture, what scenes would need to contain?





can’t

Vision Pro

and other

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

United Kingdom

Germany

France

why

Vision Pro

Vision Pro