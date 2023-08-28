Prominent devs have tried the Vision Pro and the hype is real
Alright, okay, we get it: we’re all excited to hear more about the Vision Pro! Actually, what most of us are really excited about is trying Apple’s XR headset on and seeing if it truly is better than the best VR headsets on the market right now.
That, however, will likely happen only after the Vision Pro becomes officially released, which is probably going to be at least a year from now. Well, except if you happen to be a developer with a devkit, but something tells me that won’t be the majority of people reading this.
Now, we’ve mentioned these Dev Labs in the past and it was because very few developers were seemingly headed over there. But that will stop sounding as odd when you remember that these labs are only available in:
And when you combine that with the requirement of you being:
a) A developer with an iOS app, who wants to bring it over to visionOS
b) A developer who wants to start working on apps built from the ground up for visionOS
That being said, while it isn’t super convenient to visit them, it’s not impossible either. Hence, the Big A has shared some stories from prominent developers from the Apple scene, which may give us some insight about the Vision Pro’s state.
We’ve got word from Michael Simmons — CEO of Flexibits, which most of you have probably heard because of its apps Fantastical and Cardhop — who tried Fantastical on the Vision Pro and felt like, quote:
Michael’s brain immediately started ticking and reached a pretty important conclusion: right now, we’re all dealing with bordered screens. But with devices such as the Vision Pro, it finally felt like his team needed to start thinking outside of the box. And from his quotes, it sounds like the prospect has him really excited, quote:
And just in case this story truly got you inspired, you can head over here to learn more about how to start coding for visionOS, as it really won't break the bank.
That, however, will likely happen only after the Vision Pro becomes officially released, which is probably going to be at least a year from now. Well, except if you happen to be a developer with a devkit, but something tells me that won’t be the majority of people reading this.
Still though, if you are really, really keen on trying Apple’s next big thing out, you can technically do that right now. And these bits of feedback on what it feels to be a part of the Vision Pro Developer Labs may be inspiring enough for you to do that.
Vision Pro developers be like.
Now, we’ve mentioned these Dev Labs in the past and it was because very few developers were seemingly headed over there. But that will stop sounding as odd when you remember that these labs are only available in:
- London
- Munich
- Shanghai
- Singapore
- Tokyo
- Cupertino (duh)
And when you combine that with the requirement of you being:
a) A developer with an iOS app, who wants to bring it over to visionOS
b) A developer who wants to start working on apps built from the ground up for visionOS
… It becomes pretty easy to see why the Vision Pro Developer Labs aren’t exactly flooded.
That being said, while it isn’t super convenient to visit them, it’s not impossible either. Hence, the Big A has shared some stories from prominent developers from the Apple scene, which may give us some insight about the Vision Pro’s state.
We’ve got word from Michael Simmons — CEO of Flexibits, which most of you have probably heard because of its apps Fantastical and Cardhop — who tried Fantastical on the Vision Pro and felt like, quote:
It was like seeing Fantastical for the first time. It felt like I was part of the app.
Michael’s brain immediately started ticking and reached a pretty important conclusion: right now, we’re all dealing with bordered screens. But with devices such as the Vision Pro, it finally felt like his team needed to start thinking outside of the box. And from his quotes, it sounds like the prospect has him really excited, quote:
I've truly seen how to start building for the boundless canvas.
David Smith’s visit is another example. He’s a dev, podcaster and planner-person, responsible for the app Widgetsmith. Smith started working on a port for visionOS as soon as he got accustomed to the headset.
He describes the occurrence that happened when he first saw his app running on the Vision Pro as “an audible gasp”. And I think that’s pretty self explanatory, right?
Now, all that is really, really awesome, but we’ll certainly need more insight — and from more developers and users — in order to know what all the fuss is about when it comes to the Vision Pro. Oh, and of course, try it out for ourselves.
He describes the occurrence that happened when he first saw his app running on the Vision Pro as “an audible gasp”. And I think that’s pretty self explanatory, right?
Now, all that is really, really awesome, but we’ll certainly need more insight — and from more developers and users — in order to know what all the fuss is about when it comes to the Vision Pro. Oh, and of course, try it out for ourselves.
And just in case this story truly got you inspired, you can head over here to learn more about how to start coding for visionOS, as it really won't break the bank.
Things that are NOT allowed: