Very few devs are visiting Apple labs to try out the Vision Pro early. So what?
1
How many devs do you know? Okay, cool. Then how many of them have tried on at least one of the best AR/VR headsets sold? Huh. Okay. Well, then, how many would consider traveling — in most cases — a considerable distance to try out the upcoming Apple Vision Pro?
Very few?! Oh, my god! What a shocker! And that was sarcasm for you!
Why? Well, because, if you wanted to, you’d have to travel to:
And, honestly, that’s not as many options as it seems. Like, the USA is huge and Apple has given stateside devs just a single location for a developer lab with access to the Vision Pro. No wonder no one is going!
But wait, I’ve got even more and better explanations:
visionOS — which is what the Vision Pro will run on — is on open beta. Which anyone can join. And, honestly, if you are a creative enough dev, this fact basically means that you can “try” the Vision Pro anywhere, really.
Sure, it won’t be a 1-to-1 experience, but it will give you what you need in order to do what you’ve probably intended to do in the first place: start developing something for one of the headsets, which is expected to become a sure-fire hit upon release.
So, while it would absolutely be wonderful if more devs could do a bit of traveling — and by bit, I mean not be required to travel half of their country of residence — in order to try a very new-age piece of tech, this probably isn’t really a metric for said product’s success.
Very few?! Oh, my god! What a shocker! And that was sarcasm for you!
Seriously, it’s neat that Mark Gurman is keeping us updated with what is going on through Twitter, but let's make sure that we're all collectively understanding the statement properly. I legitimately don’t think that developers not visiting the Vision Pro in real life means anything of impact.
Why? Well, because, if you wanted to, you’d have to travel to:
- Cupertino
- London
- Munich
- Shanghai
- Singapore
- Tokyo
And, honestly, that’s not as many options as it seems. Like, the USA is huge and Apple has given stateside devs just a single location for a developer lab with access to the Vision Pro. No wonder no one is going!
Hearing so far that the Vision Pro developer labs (to test apps on actual hardware) have been under-filled with small amounts of developers. Some developers emphasizing that the company isn’t offering any east coast sessions, with Cupertino the only option for the entire US.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 2, 2023
But wait, I’ve got even more and better explanations:
visionOS — which is what the Vision Pro will run on — is on open beta. Which anyone can join. And, honestly, if you are a creative enough dev, this fact basically means that you can “try” the Vision Pro anywhere, really.
Sure, it won’t be a 1-to-1 experience, but it will give you what you need in order to do what you’ve probably intended to do in the first place: start developing something for one of the headsets, which is expected to become a sure-fire hit upon release.
So, while it would absolutely be wonderful if more devs could do a bit of traveling — and by bit, I mean not be required to travel half of their country of residence — in order to try a very new-age piece of tech, this probably isn’t really a metric for said product’s success.
Not to mention, Apple is working on getting dev kits ready — a sort of a demo unit, that devs can actually invest in and receive in order to more properly do their thing — which would be the more ideal solution. After all, who wants to wait in line to get some work done, right?
Things that are NOT allowed: