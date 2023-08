Very few devs are visiting Apple labs to try out the Vision Pro early. So what?

you

Hearing so far that the Vision Pro developer labs (to test apps on actual hardware) have been under-filled with small amounts of developers. Some developers emphasizing that the company isn’t offering any east coast sessions, with Cupertino the only option for the entire US. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 2, 2023





isn’t really

