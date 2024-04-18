Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal
The Apple Vision Pro can be demoed at Apple’s stores by booking a session in advance. These 30-minute demos show off the headset’s incredible capabilities including spatial videos. And it seems potential buyers will soon be able to replay their own spatial videos during these demos.
Spatial videos are what Sci-Fi movies envisioned decades ago. They are 3D VR videos that bring your memories to life: giving them depth and presenting them as true to life as currently possible (for being shot on an iPhone, that is).
Spatial videos recorded on the iPhone 15 can be transferred to and watched on a Vision Pro headset. And according to code found in iOS 17.5 Beta 2, it seems customers will soon be able to upload their own spatial videos to Vision Pro demo units. This, of course, means that these customers will need to own an iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max.
Apple introduced the ability to record spatial videos on the iPhone a few months ago. This is currently limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple Vision Pro can also record spatial videos as well as play them back in VR.
Current demos of the Vision Pro include preselected spatial videos. Allowing customers to watch their own videos is bound to create a more lasting impression. People will be transported back to the moments they captured and truly be able to appreciate what the Vision Pro can do.
Naturally, Apple will take stringent measures to ensure privacy.
Your items will be deleted off of Apple Vision Pro at the end of the demo and will not be accessible to anyone else. You will have the option to delete your items on Apple Vision Pro at any time during the demo.
—9To5Mac regarding iOS 17.5 Beta 2, April 2024
The Apple Vision Pro has a jaw-dropping price tag of $3,499, but this new demo feature might end up swaying some people who are on the fence about buying one. And I’m sure sales will pick up whenever Apple finally decides to launch the Vision Pro globally.
And if not, keep in mind that the Quest 3 can play Spatial Videos now too.
