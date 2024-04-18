Apple Vision Pro demos are reportedly about to get a lot more personal

Apple Vision Pro

Current demos of the Vision Pro include preselected spatial videos. Allowing customers to watch their own videos is bound to create a more lasting impression. People will be transported back to the moments they captured and truly be able to appreciate what the Vision Pro can do.



Naturally, Apple will take stringent measures to ensure privacy.









Apple Vision Pro has a jaw-dropping price tag of $3,499, but this new demo feature might end up swaying some people who are on the fence about buying one. And I’m sure sales will pick up whenever Apple finally decides to launch the Vision Pro globally.



