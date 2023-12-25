Tried and trusted Apple tipster hints at a possible January 2024 release for the Vision Pro
VR aficionados all over the world have been trembling for months now, eagerly anticipating Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset that was announced in the summer of 2023.
The spatial computer, as described by Apple, was expected to hit the shelves somewhere in Q1 2024; now, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo is acting like Santa and he’s putting the earliest purchase date in the fans’ chimneys: January 2024 (via 9to5Mac)!
This is great, now all that’s left to do is to gather a nice stack of money: $3,500, to be precise.
Apple has already scheduled two-day training sessions in Cupertino for certain Apple Store representatives that will begin next month. At these workshops, Apple Store employees will play with the features of the spatial computer and will prepare to answer questions from potential buyers.
The spatial computer, as described by Apple, was expected to hit the shelves somewhere in Q1 2024; now, reputable industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo is acting like Santa and he’s putting the earliest purchase date in the fans’ chimneys: January 2024 (via 9to5Mac)!
Kuo’s report has three points on the topic of the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Here they are:
- Vision Pro is Apple's most important product of 2024.
- Shipments in 2024 are estimated to be approximately 500,000 units. Vision Pro is currently in mass production and is expected to begin mass shipments in the first week of January 2024. Based on the current mass shipment schedule, Apple will most likely release the Vision Pro at the end of January or early February.
- If users' response to Vision Pro is better than expected, it will help strengthen the market consensus that "Vision Pro is the next consumer electronics star product" and related supply chain stock prices.
This is great, now all that’s left to do is to gather a nice stack of money: $3,500, to be precise.
Kuo’s claims are on par with Bloomberg’s report from last week, which cited “people familiar with knowledge of the matter” and said that Apple is ramping up production of the Vision Pro for an early February release.
Apple has already scheduled two-day training sessions in Cupertino for certain Apple Store representatives that will begin next month. At these workshops, Apple Store employees will play with the features of the spatial computer and will prepare to answer questions from potential buyers.
Things that are NOT allowed: