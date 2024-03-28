Apple reportedly finds partner to help launch the Vision Pro in China
China is the second country that’s been confirmed as an official market for the Apple Vision Pro. Although the VR headset is expected to launch in other countries too, Apple has yet to confirm any additional markets besides China and the United States.
However, to enter such a big market, Apple is going to need some help. Just like Meta, which reported plans to release the Quest 3 Lite in China, Apple turned to Tencent, one of the biggest media companies in the country, to help with the launch.
Despite the fact that adding Tencent’s major apps to the Vision Pro will enable Apple to tap into a huge audience, the prohibitive price of the device might prevent it from becoming too popular in China.
It remains to be seen if Chinese customers will gain any benefits from such a partnership besides having their favorite apps available on another platform.
According to The Information, Apple and Tencent are about to become partners, which means that the latter will bring its apps to the Vision Pro and help the former with the launch of the VR headset in China.
Even so, having a partner such as Tencent, which claims to have around 450 million users accessing its streaming service at least once a month, is an important achievement for Apple.
