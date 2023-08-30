Is Apple about to completely compromise display quality for the Vision Pro just to make it cheaper?
The Vision Pro took the world by storm. Even despite the fact that Apple’s first XR headset hasn’t officially come out yet, we all suspect that it’s going to become one of the best VR headsets to ever grace the industry.
Not only that, but the Big A’s announcement, made during WWDC of 2023, pushed all sorts of boundaries. Samsung is rushing to create a competitor, the AR market feels alive again after years of stagnation and also, all sorts of people are losing their minds because of the Vision Pro’s insane $3,500 price tag.
Sure, the asking price sounds insane, but as we discussed a while back: the Vision Pro is pretty much worth its asking price. But does that mean that you’ll be able to get a bang for your buck? In all honesty, it depends on how much and in what ways you plan to use the headset, but I digress.
This is also notable, because despite the headset not being even out yet, Apple seems to be considering another model. Would it be the same thing, but in a more consumer-friendly manner? Or is it a sequel? Thoughts to ponder on, but basically we don’t know yet, so it could even be both.
We also don’t know if this is the result of that moment, when the internet collectively lost its mind after seeing the Vision Pro’s price for the first time. But I think it’s safe to say that it did have at least a minor effect on the situation.
The one thing that truly matters here is if Apple will be able to find another supplier that offers the same quantity, at a lesser price, but with the same quality, as the ones from Sony that are currently being used. And the moment we hear anything about that, we’ll make sure to let you know too.
Now, typically Apple isn't exactly the type of company… Become entangled with this sort of negative feedback. However, this time, that may not be the case, because some reports have arisen that Apple is looking for a cheaper way to get displays.
Apple seems to be turning to China in order to find a supply chain, that offers the same quality of displays — which is a big deal for the Vision Pro, with its numerous health-benefits and extra-crispy visual capabilities — but at a cheaper price.
