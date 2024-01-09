Apple says: Spatial computing is the way to go, not just AR or VR for Vision Pro Apps
Have you guys heard the latest from Apple about its Vision Pro headset? It's finally slated for release on February 2, and with that being right around the corner, you can bet that Apple’s first AR/VR headset is the talk of the town once more.
Or should I say “Apple’s Spatial Computing headset” instead? Let me explain what I mean.
And when it comes to naming, Apple's got some rules: It's "Apple Vision Pro" (all in uppercase), and for the operating system, it's "visionOS" with a lowercase 'v' — even if it starts a sentence. But all of this just fits Apple’s general MO, right?
But Apple had to popularize its first ever headset in some way that makes sense to people, right? Plus, this is an entirely new product category for the Big A: the company had no choice but to share some common ground to kick things off. But this choice to label apps in a specific way shows a type of confidence that makes the Vision Pro intimidating in a cool, modern way.
Now, let's talk money. The Apple Vision Pro is hitting store shelves at a whopping $3,495. That's definitely aiming at a very specific market of users who are more than just casually interested.
This whole scenario is Apple’s way of carving its own niche in the VR/AR world. It seems to be steering clear from terms like "metaverse," which others, like Meta, are heavily invested in.
Remember when Apple’s VP of global marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in 2022 that 'metaverse' is a word he'll never use? Looks like they're sticking to that script.
But here's where it gets a bit contradictory. Apple, including the big boss Tim Cook, has been referring to Vision Pro using the typical AR and VR terms. In fact, at WWDC 2023, Cook called it an "entirely new AR platform."
Well, it's going to be interesting to see how the Vision Pro’s launch plays out in the tech world. Will it redefine how we interact with virtual and augmented reality? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, the XR space is about to get a little more intriguing.
