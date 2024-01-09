Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Apple says: Spatial computing is the way to go, not just AR or VR for Vision Pro Apps

Apple says: Spatial computing is the way to go, not just AR or VR for Vision Pro Apps
Have you guys heard the latest from Apple about its Vision Pro headset? It's finally slated for release on February 2, and with that being right around the corner, you can bet that Apple’s first AR/VR headset is the talk of the town once more.

Or should I say “Apple’s Spatial Computing headset” instead? Let me explain what I mean.

Apple recently rolled out some guidelines for visionOS developers and guess what? It’s saying, "Let's stop labeling these apps with AR and VR. Instead, let's go with 'spatial computing apps’.

And when it comes to naming, Apple's got some rules: It's "Apple Vision Pro" (all in uppercase), and for the operating system, it's "visionOS" with a lowercase 'v' — even if it starts a sentence. But all of this just fits Apple’s general MO, right?

But here's where it gets a bit contradictory. Apple, including the big boss Tim Cook, has been referring to Vision Pro using the typical AR and VR terms. In fact, at WWDC 2023, Cook called it an "entirely new AR platform."


Video Thumbnail


But Apple had to popularize its first ever headset in some way that makes sense to people, right? Plus, this is an entirely new product category for the Big A: the company had no choice but to share some common ground to kick things off. But this choice to label apps in a specific way shows a type of confidence that makes the Vision Pro intimidating in a cool, modern way.

Now, let's talk money. The Apple Vision Pro is hitting store shelves at a whopping $3,495. That's definitely aiming at a very specific market of users who are more than just casually interested.

This whole scenario is Apple’s way of carving its own niche in the VR/AR world. It seems to be steering clear from terms like "metaverse," which others, like Meta, are heavily invested in.

Remember when Apple’s VP of global marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in 2022 that 'metaverse' is a word he'll never use? Looks like they're sticking to that script.

Well, it's going to be interesting to see how the Vision Pro’s launch plays out in the tech world. Will it redefine how we interact with virtual and augmented reality? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure, the XR space is about to get a little more intriguing.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
Want to try full body tracking on the Quest 3? Check out Dodge Arcade for free
The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
The Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the US on February 2, pre-orders are going live soon
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
The Quest 3 and its siblings are losing Chromecast support and fans hate it. Why?
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Can you guess the top MR app on the Quest 3? It's not a game!
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Apparently, Meta’s AR glasses prototype is the pinnacle of consumer electronics. So where is it?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony and Siemens have teamed-up for an XR headset, but you shouldn’t get too excited
Sony and Siemens have teamed-up for an XR headset, but you shouldn’t get too excited
Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!
Ready to have a bunch of virtual monitors? The Quest 3's augments are almost here!
Code found in iOS 17 beta 2 indicates that Apple is working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro
Code found in iOS 17 beta 2 indicates that Apple is working on a cheaper version of Vision Pro
Apple promotes Vision Pro pre-order and launch dates by releasing a new ad
Apple promotes Vision Pro pre-order and launch dates by releasing a new ad
Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Apple reveals the results of Vision Pro battery tests
Google's AR division still on a bumpy ride, as VP of engineering makes his leave from the company
Google's AR division still on a bumpy ride, as VP of engineering makes his leave from the company
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless