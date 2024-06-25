Apple patent might lead to better comfort for Vision Pro

One of the biggest reasons some people stay away from VR is the discomfort of wearing something on your face for long periods of time. But now that Apple has entered the XR (Extended Reality) industry, it’s not going to let some comfort issues stop the Apple Vision Pro. A new patent granted to Apple goes into detail about how the company might be looking to mitigate discomfort issues for Vision Pro.

The patent describes the various reasons users may feel uncomfortable when using the Vision Pro, or really, any VR headset. One of the highlighted reasons is the weight of the headset on a user’s cheeks and nose. Uneven weight distribution in general was a big talking point in the patent.

To counter this weight issue, Apple recommends a number of strap mechanisms working together instead of a singular setting. Instead of simply tightening or loosening the strap, Apple mentions introducing different types of “adjustment capabilities”. An example is introducing a pad between the straps and a user’s head to improve comfort.


Apple also talked about a possible motorized strap tightening mechanism in the patent. Instead of using the current wheel to manually tighten or loosen the strap, it could be handled automatically.

Of course, this is just a patent. There is a pretty good chance that nothing will come of this. That’s just how patents work a lot of the time. However, it would be pretty nice if Apple did actually make the Vision Pro more comfortable. And a motorized strap would just be a lot more convenient, though it might raise the already super high price of the headset.

Apple Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets on the market today, and even then some users find it uncomfortable to use. Let’s hope that Apple’s AR glasses become a reality.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

