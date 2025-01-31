Apple cancels its most promising VR project in major blow to the industry’s future
Apple has canceled the AR (Augmented Reality) glasses project it has been working on for so long to rival Meta and possibly Google. These specific glasses were supposed to be sold as an accessory that could connect to your Mac and show you a large virtual screen.
The glasses — which were originally intended to work with an iPhone — would make use of ‘Mac Virtual Display’ which is already available on visionOS. This Apple Vision Pro feature is arguably one of the most useful ones on the company’s premium XR (Extended Reality) headset. The idea was to provide it in a much more consumer-friendly form factor.
It has been previously revealed that the Vision Pro was a compromise because of today’s technical limitations. Apple always intended to make a pair of AR glasses but was unable to cram all that tech into such a compact device. While the canceled AR glasses had shown promise the development has remained scattered and disjointed. People who worked on the project claim that there is a lack of direction within the department.
The Apple Vision Pro recently halted production due to poor sales. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Funnily enough the Vision Pro, which sold very poorly due to its $3,499 price tag, is apparently still going to see successors: namely cheaper versions. However I would not be surprised if this supposed Apple Vision Pro 2 meets the same fate as the Apple car and these AR glasses.
Last year the XR industry finally saw the Meta Orion glasses. Apple and Google were both working on coming up with a rival product to Orion before it made it to markets. Understandably most people don’t want to wear large and bulky headsets out in public or for long periods of time and glasses are the perfect answer to that.
I really hope this doesn’t mean that other manufacturers are going to follow suit and abandon their own XR projects. The Vision Pro is one of the best AR headsets ever made and I had been really looking forward to what sort of glasses Apple would launch.
This cancellation in my opinion has dealt a major blow to the industry. Virtual Reality had been stagnating for a long time and failing to attract new users due to being perceived as a passing fad of no real value. When the Vision Pro was announced it renewed interest in XR and other companies immediately jumped into the industry with their own offerings and plans.
