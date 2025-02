Apple cancels its most promising VR project in major blow to the industry’s future

Augmented Reality

Extended Reality

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Funnily enough the Vision Pro , which sold very poorly due to its $3,499 price tag, is apparently still going to see successors: namely cheaper versions. However I would not be surprised if this supposed Apple Vision Pro 2 meets the same fate as the Apple car and these AR glasses.Last year the XR industry finally saw the Meta Orion glasses . Apple and Google were both working on coming up with a rival product to Orion before it made it to markets. Understandably most people don’t want to wear large and bulky headsets out in public or for long periods of time and glasses are the perfect answer to that.This cancellation in my opinion has dealt a major blow to the industry. Virtual Reality had been stagnating for a long time and failing to attract new users due to being perceived as a passing fad of no real value. When thewas announced it renewed interest in XR and other companies immediately jumped into the industry with their own offerings and plans.I really hope this doesn’t mean that other manufacturers are going to follow suit and abandon their own XR projects. Theis one of the best AR headsets ever made and I had been really looking forward to what sort of glasses Apple would launch.