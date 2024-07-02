Samsung foldable phones incoming
Another Meta Quest headset bites the dust

By
In an email to owners of the original Meta Quest, the company informed them that the headset would no longer be receiving bug fixes or security updates. The headset came out in 2019, back then known as the Oculus Quest, and has enjoyed just over five years of operation. Earlier this year it became clear that the Oculus Go had also been abandoned.

It comes as no surprise to me that the original Quest will no longer be supported. Meta Quest 2 stock has been running out across the globe and Meta isn’t restocking it. All signs point towards the launch of the rumored Meta Quest 3S, which will likely become the cheapest Quest headset on the market.

Though Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth has said that Quest 2 support will continue for years, it makes sense to discontinue the original Quest in my opinion. In our Meta Quest 3 review we said it was a major upgrade over the Quest 2. The original Quest, in comparison, is simply too dated to continue bothering with.


Video Thumbnail
This is the gateway into the future Meta has envisioned. | Video credit — Meta

There’s another angle Meta could be looking at this from as well. Discontinuing support for the original Quest will allow the company to reallocate more resources towards designing new headsets and services. Furthermore, it will encourage Quest owners to upgrade so they can enjoy the latest VR experiences.

No consumer likes hearing that their device is not being supported anymore. But considering that most people replace their phone every two years or so, is it really that surprising when a five year old headset is deemed too old?

The first Quest started something extraordinary. It will always hold a place in many people’s hearts as the first iteration of Meta’s modern take on VR. Quest was undoubtedly one of the best VR headsets ever made, but it’s time to get on with the times and enjoy the latest VR games and experiences.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

