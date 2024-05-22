Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

As some Oculus Go apps stop working, Meta explains they’re gone for good

By
0comments
As some Oculus Go apps stop working, Meta explains they’re gone for good
The Oculus Go was a cheap VR offering from Meta to get users hooked on Virtual Reality. Instead, the headset failed to retain users and was soon discontinued. And now it seems apps on the Oculus Go are becoming nonfunctional for its few remaining users, with no apparent fix.

The issue revolves around an error message that says “Entitlement check failed”. When a user tries to open an app this error message pops up and the app fails to launch. Reinstalling the app and factory resetting the Oculus Go headsets don’t appear to do anything.

At first it appeared the Oculus Go platform was just having a few hiccups. That is until the Meta Quest Support community manager stepped in and tried to explain the situation. And their answer is…troubling.


[...] our focus has since shifted to ensure that we can keep focusing on pushing what is possible in VR.
— Quest Support, Meta Community Forums, May 2024

The Meta support account thanked users for being part of the Oculus Go, calling it “an important stepping stone”. They went on to explain that support for the Oculus Go had ended, implying that the issue would not be investigated.


Video Thumbnail
So I’m guessing the same will happen with Meta Quest 3 one day.

There are other accounts of this happening as well, especially on Reddit (on a subreddit I dare not link). This isn’t entirely unexpected but it still is troubling to see. The world continues to move towards an economy where you don’t actually own anything.

It is highly likely that one day we will lose access to our VR games if they get discontinued or our headset loses support from the manufacturer. And we can only hope some global legislation similar to the European Union’s consumer-protection laws prevents this from becoming the norm.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Ray-Ban smart glasses get Amazon Music support and more in latest update
Ray-Ban smart glasses get Amazon Music support and more in latest update
Marvel’s upcoming Apple Vision Pro game gets an official trailer and release date
Marvel’s upcoming Apple Vision Pro game gets an official trailer and release date
Meta Quest 3 Lite specs reportedly leaked
Meta Quest 3 Lite specs reportedly leaked
Meta Horizon Worlds gets better video recording experience amongst other improvements
Meta Horizon Worlds gets better video recording experience amongst other improvements
Over 100 Meta Quest games are on sale on the Horizon Store
Over 100 Meta Quest games are on sale on the Horizon Store
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless