PC VR on Vision Pro gets closer to reality and you can actually try it out now
ALVR for Vision Pro — an open-source equivalent of VR to PC streaming apps like AirLink — now has a publicly available app. If you’re eager, you can check it out for yourself via TestFlight — Apple’s variant of Meta’s App Lab.
In the past, checking ALVR out required a bit of technical knowledge that not every user had a background for. Now, thanks to the app, the process is a lot easier. That being said, the real question here is: how stable and useful is the app, given that the Vision Pro still lacks dedicated controllers?
Zhuowei Zhang was initially responsible for porting ALVR over to visionOS. In recent months, however, programmer Max Thomas lent a hand with optimizing the project’s code. Thanks to that, now the app has the following improvements:
As you may have guessed, based on the last two entries on the list, this meaningful update still doesn’t solve the idea’s main issue: the need for controllers. The good news is that if you have controllers such as the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, you can connect those to SteamVR and utilize them.
If you’re here, then you’ve likely dabbled in a bit of VR gaming. With almost every game release — PC VR games included — the required input method is more elaborate than hand tracking alone. As it was in the past: the real Vision Pro and PC VR battle is reliant on getting the system to work with third-party controllers. At least until Apple releases its own, dedicated variant.
As you can see in the Vision Pro's trailer, there is a severe emphasis on "lack of controllers".
- A more stable stream quality
- The stream’s refresh rate has increased to 96Hz
- Support for HDR (High Dynamic Range)
- The ability for SteamVR to understand the Vision Pro’s hand tracking data
- Emulating conventional buttons via a series of hand gestures
This, in turn, leads to an imperfect — and hopefully temporary — solution, where ALVR conveys the Vision Pro’s hand tracking data and SteamVR takes the Joy-Con’s inputs. The two, in a somewhat awkward, yet functional way, make for a complete controller. That being said, we have not tested the solution ourselves, so we can’t speak to how well the combo actually works. We’re expecting accuracy to be negatively impacted.
This trailer for Virtual Desktop can give you a taste of what you can expect when the app releases on visionOS.
The only other alternative is to invest in a costly set of Steam tracking stations and Valve Index controllers, which may end up going north of $500. On top of the Vision Pro's already demanding price tag of $3,500, I can see how that won't be an acceptable solution for everybody.
The good news is that ALVR getting approved for its own app is a sign that Apple is not entirely opposed to the idea of PC VR on the Vision Pro. We’ve previously shared that the developers of Virtual Desktop and iVRy — other major PC VR streaming solutions — are decided on releasing dedicated visionOS apps too.
It may take a bit longer, but the future of PC VR on the Vision Pro is looking bright. And I'm happy for that to be the case. After all, playing my favorite games on the Vision Pro's gorgeous screen sounds like an absolute blast.
