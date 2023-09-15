The new AirPods Pro can deliver lossless audio to the Vision Pro. More unique features to come?

Quick!

Vision Pro

Vision Pro



Because, I mean, if it’s not aesthetically obvious why anyone would do that, then it would be very difficult to explain.



But never mind all of that: lossless audio! What’s that and why is it important? Well, basically, it's listening to a compressed file as if it was not compressed. Or, in other words: without any sort of loss regarding quality.



So, if you want to enjoy a movie or music, or a game, this is the most top-tier optimal variant that you can go with. It’s why vinyl collecting is still a thing: because it provides a lossless experience (which may vary depending on the hardware that produces the sound, but oh well).



Given that the AirPods Pro have been stated to also get a ton of new features such as Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume, is it farfetched to imagine that the earbuds may work in tandem with the Vision Pro to unlock new XR-exclusive features? I hope so and when 2024 comes around and the headset gets released, we’ll know for sure.