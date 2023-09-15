The new AirPods Pro can deliver lossless audio to the Vision Pro. More unique features to come?
Quick! Tell me what the AirPods and Apple’s upcoming XR headset have in common? If you said “the word Pro”, you wouldn’t be technically wrong — and, quite honestly, I was hoping you’d say that — but actually, there is more to it than that.
And, frankly, that’s a great thing. The Vision Pro is probably going to end up being one of the best VR headsets of 2024, and the AirPods are already one of the best wireless earbuds that you can get, regardless of if you’re an Android or an iOS user.
Lossless audio when connected to the Vision Pro.
At this point, the question of “Will the Vision Pro even let you use headphones?!” has been raised a couple of hundred times and it’s great that we can finally put the debate to rest, even if we still don’t know if the AirPods Max can be used too.
Because, I mean, if it’s not aesthetically obvious why anyone would do that, then it would be very difficult to explain.
So, if you want to enjoy a movie or music, or a game, this is the most top-tier optimal variant that you can go with. It’s why vinyl collecting is still a thing: because it provides a lossless experience (which may vary depending on the hardware that produces the sound, but oh well).
Given that the AirPods Pro have been stated to also get a ton of new features such as Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume, is it farfetched to imagine that the earbuds may work in tandem with the Vision Pro to unlock new XR-exclusive features? I hope so and when 2024 comes around and the headset gets released, we’ll know for sure.
So! Of course this has to do with Apple’s latest online event, where the iPhone 15 series of flagships was revealed. Because the Big A also showcased a brand new version of the AirPods Pro and they come with a feature that both audiophiles and XR fans can appreciate:
But never mind all of that: lossless audio! What’s that and why is it important? Well, basically, it's listening to a compressed file as if it was not compressed. Or, in other words: without any sort of loss regarding quality.
