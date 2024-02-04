Adobe brings its Firefly and Lightroom apps to Apple’s Vision Pro
Apple’s Vision Pro may actually become a useful tool for creatives thanks to the most recent announcement coming from Adobe. The US-based company confirmed that it’s bringing two important apps to the Vision Pro: Lightroom and Firefly (via The Verge).
Designed from the ground up for visionOS, Firefly is a generative AI tool that helps users generate artwork while using the Vision Pro headset. In an attempt to make the entire process as immersive as possible, all images rendered can be dragged and dropped on walls, desks, and real-world spaces.
Generating images using Adobe’s Firefly AI tool won’t come for free though. The company says that text to image use will take “0 credits for a limited time,” but expect new pricing schemes to be unveiled on March 1, 2024.
Currently, Adobe’s free Firefly plan has 25 generative credits included per month, but if you need more, you’ll have to pay $4.99 per month to receive 100 credits.
Besides Firefly, Adobe is also launching Lightroom for visionOS. If you’re passionate about photo editing, this is probably going to be the most immersive experience you’ll get.
In related news, Adobe is also planning to bring Fresco and Behance to the Vision Pro, but the company didn’t provide a release date yet.
Adobe also confirmed it’s working on a new feature that will make it possible to generate wrap-around panoramas, 360-degree environments, and much more. It’s important to mention that this is the first time that Adobe’s Firefly AI tool is available on an XR device.
Adobe Lightroom on Apple's Vision Pro
