Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 review: A hidden gem

The portable power station market is huge, and while many might be familiar with units by EcoFlow, Anker, Bluetti, and Jackery, we've been testing a surprisingly adequate product by underdog Vtoman. Specifically, we've spent some time with the brand’s FlashSpeed 1500, which boasts an immense 1548Wh capacity and seemingly endless 1500W output power.





Design, size, first impressions





The FlashSpeed 1500 has the familiar portable power station design: a rectangular box with rounded edges and two handles on each end for easier transportation. It has two ventilation grilles on either side, which often get annoyingly loud. Like most products in this category, you can find all 12 ports, recharge outlets, and a battery expansion port at the front, and that’s where you’d also find an LCD screen





Here is a breakdown of all the ports on this Vtoman station:

3x AC outlets (1500W output, 3000W surge);

3x USB-A ports

1x USB-A Quick Charge port (18W)

2x PD USB-C ports (100W)

1x cigarette lighter outlet (12V-10A)

2x DC outlets (12V-10A)









There’s also a jump-start function on this unit. We didn’t get to test it, but it’s a welcome addition that not all portable stations have.





On the back, you can find a lighting unit with five modes. While it feels a bit odd to have it placed there (most stations have it on the front side), the good news is the flashlight gets incredibly bright — kudos to Vtoman for that. Another extra we find handy is the storage box on top, which helps tuck away charging cables.









We also like the option for expansion. By adding the Vtoman 1548Wh Extra Battery, you can boost the FlashSpeed 1500 to a beastly 3048Wh capacity. To connect the two, you need to use a CP3500 cable.





With massive power comes serious weight, though, as we found out. The unit tips the scales at 41.5 lbs (18.8 kg), making it fairly uncomfortable for longer carry, despite its built-in handles. That said, it’s not significantly heavier than other 1500W+ units, so prepare for the extra weight if you’re after lots of power.





Another little thing that bugs us is the LCD screen. While it provides useful insights like remaining battery percentage, input and output power, and enabled ports, it's annoyingly dim. That makes using the station outdoors — and sometimes even indoors — way more challenging, as you struggle to see what's on the display.









Real-life testing





The FlashSpeed 1500 breezed through all our tests, and its seemingly boundless capacity left a great impression on our team. Not only did it power pretty much everything we connected to it, but the station also recharged some of our equipment quicker than other products we’ve tested.





For instance, recharging a laptop via USB-C took the unit about an hour, consuming just 3% of its battery. Charging phones through the USB-C port only takes 1-2% of the unit’s battery life, so you can expect up to 50 phone charges before it runs out of juice.





We got to use some appliances with it as well. Here’s what we found:





Vacuum cleaners (1.2kWh) can run up to ~1.5 hours.

Multicookers and other 900W kitchen appliances work for nearly two hours.

Connecting coffee makers (1.2kWh) will drain the battery completely in ~1.5 hours.

Medium-sized TVs will run for over 15 hours.

We already mentioned that outdoor use is a challenge due to the dim screen, but that’s not all. The FlashSpeed 1500’s cooling fans are rather loud. That’s not a huge drawback, but it is noticeable.





As for recharging the station, you have three options. With the provided AC charging cable, you can bring the FlashSpeed 1500 back to 100% in just an hour. There’s also a DC car charging cable inside the box, so you can also use your vehicle to juice the unit, or go greener with solar panels. This unit supports up to 400W of solar input.





For hands-free control of your Vtoman station, you can download the Vtoman app. It gives you insights into voltage, remaining power, temperature, etc. The app is unavailable in some regions.





Pricing and alternatives





At its standard price, the FlashSpeed 1500 can set you back $1,399. Strangely, Amazon sells the Vtoman power station for $899.99, allowing you to save quite a bit without waiting for discounts to appear.





But there’s more: the unit frequently drops to as low as $599 at the Vtoman Store and Amazon! Now, that’s an asking price other 1.5kWh units can only envy — and makes this station a compelling pick for budget-conscious users seeking lots of power.





As for alternatives, several models stand out, one of which is the EcoFlow Delta 3 1500. This ~$1,100 unit is lighter at 36.4 lbs and features six instead of four AC outlets. The station has 15 ports and 1548Wh capacity, just like the FlashSpeed 1500.





Another suitable option is the Anker 757. This one has 13 ports, including two 100W USB-Cs and a 1229Wh capacity. Despite the slightly lower capacity, it delivers safe and continuous 1800W output, though it’s a tad heavier at 42.1 lbs. This station normally costs $1,099, but you can often buy it for ~$750 at Amazon.





For those seeking even more power, the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 may be the perfect FlashSpeed 1500 alternative. This heavyweight unit packs a mammoth 2042Wh capacity, delivering a staggering 2200W output (4400W peak). It has fewer ports, which may be a deal breaker for some: three AC outlets, two USB-C (one supporting 100W), a cigarette lighter port, and one USB-A port. Despite the massive capacity, this station isn’t impossibly heavy, weighing just 39.5 lbs.



Since it’s significantly more powerful, the Jackery option is also more expensive. You can get it at $1,499, though it sometimes drops to ~$1,000 on Amazon.





Should you buy the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500?





At the end of the day, the Vtoman FlashSpeed 1500 is dependable and gets the job done, making it an easy recommendation. Sure, its dim LCD screen and loud fans can be annoying, but you can get used to these drawbacks. Plus, it often sells at only $599. At that price, it’s hard to beat.



