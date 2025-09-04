Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Hands-on Preview: It's basically a mini Tab Ultra





Samsung is bringing back the compact flagship tablet. After skipping the smaller base model last year and offering only a Plus and an Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S11 steps in as the 11-inch work-and-play tablet that a lot of people actually want to carry.





Users still get that smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, but now with much more respectable peak brightness levels. This year also marks the first Galaxy Tab series to come with a 3nm chip, bringing extra power and efficiency.





Trade-in Galaxy Tab S11 512GB: Save up to $770 at Samsung! $209 99 $979 99 $770 off (79%) Get your Galaxy Tab S11 on Samsung.com and score a free storage upgrade worth $120. Trade in an eligible device to save up to an extra $650. The tablet packs an insane amount of firepower and features a stunning 11-inch display, offering mesmerizing visuals. Don’t miss out! Reserve at Samsung Trade-in Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $950! $669 99 $1619 99 $950 off (59%) Score a free storage upgrade worth up to $150 when purchasing the insanely powerful Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra on Samsung.com. Plus, save up to an extra $800 with an eligible trade-in. This brings this powerhouse to a bargain price category, so don’t wait around! See how much you can save and get the best Galaxy Tab yet for less today! Buy at Samsung Trade-in Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Save up to $230 at Samsung! $199 99 $429 98 $230 off (53%) Score a sweet discount of $79.99 on Samsung's latest affordable Galaxy Tab. Trade in an eligible device for extra savings of up to $150. With a capable Exynos 1380 chipset inside, the device delivers solid performance for day-to-day use. Furthermore, it's an absolute steal with the maximum trade-in amount. Check out how much you can save now! Buy at Samsung









That sounds like a lot for a “non-Plus” tablet, but I am all here for it! Some will be relieved to learn that Samsung still includes the S Pen in the box, which has been redesigned. The tablet launches with One UI 8 Galaxy AI , and a smarter DeX that finally behaves like dual-monitor PC mode when you hook up an external display.That sounds like a lot for a “non-Plus” tablet, but I am all here for it!





One little but important detail is that this time US buyers are getting only a Wi-Fi version. Price and availability remain the same as last year, with the Tab S11 starting at $799.99 in the US, sold at Samsung.com and Best Buy from September 4.





Table of Contents:





Galaxy Tab S11 Specs

The essentials at a glance













Galaxy Tab S11 Design and Display Compact, durable, and brighter than before





I’m glad to see Samsung bringing back a small but powerful tablet this year. The Galaxy Tab S11 is compact, with a slim chassis and light weight that makes it comfortable to hold in one hand, which makes it much better suited for reading or taking notes on the go.









The screen is the star of the show, as it should be for a tablet. Samsung’s 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel is vivid and responsive, and this time it goes to 1,600 nits peak brightness — a major step up from the 650 nits of the Samsung sticks with the minimalist look — clean lines, flat sides, and bare lens cutouts on the back — and it’s all built around an Armor Aluminum frame with an IP68 rating, which is still rare in this class.The screen is the star of the show, as it should be for a tablet. Samsung’s 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel is vivid and responsive, and this time it goes to 1,600 nits peak brightness — a major step up from the 650 nits of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus. The bezels are uniform and reasonably slim; not as thin as on the Tab S11 Ultra, but they still feel modern.









The biometrics haven't changed — you get an in-display fingerprint reader that feels snappy, and face unlock if you prefer that option. Ports and buttons are exactly where they were in previous models. The overall fit and finish is flagship-grade, and you still get an S Pen in the box, which matches your tablet’s color — more on the S Pen in a bit. There is one important difference from the big sibling: only the Ultra has that anti-reflective coating, so the standard S11 is less suitable for outdoor use. The good news is that Samsung will sell you an optional AR screen protector if you want to limit glare on the regular model.The biometrics haven't changed — you get an in-display fingerprint reader that feels snappy, and face unlock if you prefer that option. Ports and buttons are exactly where they were in previous models. The overall fit and finish is flagship-grade, and you still get an S Pen in the box, which matches your tablet’s color — more on the S Pen in a bit.

Galaxy Tab S11 Keyboard and Stylus

S Pen gets a redesign

















The more interesting part is the S Pen (in the box), which looks and feels different this year. The stylus now has a cone-shaped tip for more precise control and a hexagonal body that’s closer to a regular pencil, making it more comfortable to hold for long periods. Samsung didn't mention any changes to latency, so the redesign is all about the ergonomics of the S Pen. Samsung is also refreshing its accessories to match the new tablets. The Book Cover Keyboard Slim has been tweaked to accommodate a relocated pogo connector on the back of the Tab S11. A more advanced Pro Keyboard is planned for early 2026, though details are still scarce. As with previous generations, the Slim keyboard makes the S11 a capable note-taking and email companion, even if it can't fully replace a laptop keyboard.The more interesting part is the S Pen (in the box), which looks and feels different this year. The stylus now has a cone-shaped tip for more precise control and a hexagonal body that’s closer to a regular pencil, making it more comfortable to hold for long periods. Samsung didn't mention any changes to latency, so the redesign is all about the ergonomics of the S Pen.





For apps like GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint, or even basic PDF annotation, the new pen design adds a subtle but noticeable improvement, and I am so happy to see that it continues to be included with the Galaxy TAB.





Galaxy Tab S11 Performance & Software 3nm power and smarter multitasking







Samsung has once again leaned on MediaTek to power its flagship tablets, and this time it is the Dimensity 9400+ built on a 3nm process. Last year’s Tab S10 Plus jumped to Dimensity 9300+ and, in real use, didn’t miss a beat versus the old Snapdragon models. The 9400+ pushes even further, though, with Samsung quoting healthy gains in CPU/GPU and a significant bump to the NPU.





We also ran a couple of benchmarks to see how the new Dimensity 9400+ holds up. In Geekbench 6, the Tab S11 managed 2,776 points in single-core and 8,811 points in multi-core, which puts it right in line with other flagship Android hardware this year. In 3DMark’s Wild Life Extreme Stress Test, it peaked at 6,313 in the best loop, with the lowest loop dropping to 4,244, for a stability score of about 67%. That shows strong initial performance with some throttling under extended heavy load — not unusual for a thin 11-inch tablet chassis.



For context, last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra hit 2,111 / 7,319 in Geekbench 6 and peaked at 5,352 in its best loop in 3DMark, with the lowest run dipping to 3,695. In other words, the Tab S11 delivers a tangible upgrade in both CPU and GPU tests, even when compared to the Ultra model from last year. Keep in mind that the Tab S11 results might be slightly off, as the software on the hands-on units was still not final, but that only makes it even more impressive given the numbers.





Recommended Stories

Storage is generous and flexible. The Tab S11 starts at 12 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage, scaling up to 512 GB, while the Ultra climbs to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB at the top end. Both models keep support for microSD cards up to 2 TB — something Apple’s iPad Pro doesn’t offer at all. If you’re dealing with large project files, downloaded shows, or just like the security of cheap expandable storage, this is still a meaningful advantage in Samsung’s corner.





One UI 8 . The big news is that DeX gets an Extended Mode, which finally lets the tablet and an external display behave like two distinct screens. So, you can present on the monitor while keeping notes and messages live on the S11, or drag content across without juggling windows. Samsung also added up to four custom workspaces, which is great if you like preset layouts for work, study, planning trips, or video calls.



Galaxy AI is present and pleasantly low-friction on a large display. Gemini Live can share your screen to summarize articles into Samsung Notes, Writing Assist can re-tone emails without bouncing you between apps, and Drawing Assist can clean up rough sketches into presentable diagrams. Software-wise, you get. The big news is that DeX gets an Extended Mode, which finally lets the tablet and an external display behave like two distinct screens. So, you can present on the monitor while keeping notes and messages live on the S11, or drag content across without juggling windows. Samsung also added up to four custom workspaces, which is great if you like preset layouts for work, study, planning trips, or video calls.is present and pleasantly low-friction on a large display. Gemini Live can share your screen to summarize articles into Samsung Notes, Writing Assist can re-tone emails without bouncing you between apps, and Drawing Assist can clean up rough sketches into presentable diagrams.





Galaxy Tab S11 Audio Quality



The Tab S11 sticks with quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, and they sound confident for the size. Last year’s S10 Plus already had a strong audio setup — from what we were able to hear, the new model feels comparable in loudness and clarity. There’s no headphone jack, so plan on USB-C or Bluetooth when it comes to using headphones.





Galaxy Tab S11 Battery and Charging



Battery capacity is 8,400 mAh, which is healthy for an 11-inch tablet (the 2024 11" iPad Pro has a 8160 mAh battery). Samsung supports up to 45W wired charging, but you’ll need your own adapter. Wireless charging isn’t part of the package, and that’s still the norm when it comes to tablets.



Galaxy Tab S11 Camera Good enough: nothing unusual



Cameras aren’t the point of a tablet, but they still matter for calls and whenever you need a quick snap of something. At the front, we have a 12 MP ultrawide for video meetings with clean skin tones and reliable auto-exposure. The wider field of view keeps you centered even when you prop the tablet at odd angles.

The one camera on the back of the Tab S11 comes with 13 MP. It has autofocus, and Samsung’s built-in scan tools do a good job squaring and cleaning pages.



Should you buy it?





The iPad Pro M4 Tandem OLED panels are fantastic, the M4 chip is a monster, and the accessory ecosystem — new Magic Keyboard with function row, Apple Pencil Pro with squeeze and gyro — work well. But you have to pay $100 more, and you lose things like the microSD expandable storage. If you live in Final Cut or Logic and want those exact apps, you know where you’re going. If you want a capable, flexible



As for last year’s Tab S10 Plus, it was a “safe refresh” that added an excellent anti-reflective layer to a 12.4-inch display. The S11 might not have that anti-reflective coating, but it restores the compact flagship slot and improves the core experience with a brighter 11-inch AMOLED and a powerful 3nm Dimensity 9400+ — all at a lower entry price. If you’ve been waiting for Samsung to bring back a premium 11-inch tablet with a great screen, an S Pen, IP68, and microSD — this is it. The Tab S11 seems to nail the fundamentals and then layers on genuinely useful software like DeX Extended Mode.The iPad Pro M4 Tandem OLED panels are fantastic, the M4 chip is a monster, and the accessory ecosystem — new Magic Keyboard with function row, Apple Pencil Pro with squeeze and gyro — work well. But you have to pay $100 more, and you lose things like the microSD expandable storage. If you live in Final Cut or Logic and want those exact apps, you know where you’re going. If you want a capable, flexible Android tablet that travels light, plays to Samsung’s strengths, and won’t make you pay extra for the stylus, the Tab S11 makes a very strong case.As for last year’s Tab S10 Plus, it was a “safe refresh” that added an excellent anti-reflective layer to a 12.4-inch display. The S11 might not have that anti-reflective coating, but it restores the compact flagship slot and improves the core experience with a brighter 11-inch AMOLED and a powerful 3nm Dimensity 9400+ — all at a lower entry price.

If you own an S9 Plus or S10 Plus and love the larger canvas, you might want to stay put or look at the S11 Ultra. But if you’ve been waiting for a smaller tablet that still feels premium, this is the one to try.



