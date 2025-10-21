Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TechnoTechyes
TechnoTechyes
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

My T-Mo home speed is 1.1Gbs upstairs and about 800Mbs downstairs.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
HairBandSam
HairBandSam
Arena Apprentice
• 5h ago

Communication should be at the center of what T-Mobile does everyday. Unfortunately, it is not. Constant changes to towers, processes, systems, firewalls to get needs resolved are at an all time high. They lack empowering of their people and calculation on the risks they take that negatively impacts their services and customers.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Samsung Galaxy XR has massive potential, if you give it a chance

by Abdullah Asim • 2

Meet the Bluetti Pioneer Na: a sodium-ion power station built for winter freeze

by Polina Kovalakova • 2

Nubia Z80 Ultra: a massive 7,200 mAh battery and a camera that's second to (almost) none

by Sebastian Pier • 2

Vivo X300 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: camera comparison

by Preslav Kateliev • 18
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless