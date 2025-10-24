Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra camera comparison: Which one fares better?

Samsung's best phone goes against Oppo's latest contender in this camera comparison.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Camera Oppo Galaxy S Series
Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra camera comparison: Which one fares better?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is by far the best cameraphone you can buy in the US officially. However, when you zoom out metaphorically and increase the scope, you'd quickly realize the Chinese phone market has been churning out noteworthy rivals for years now, and it's not only the Ultra models from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo that Samsung has to pay attention to. It's the latest Pro models that bring the battle straight to Samsung. 

We don't know whether we'd get a Vivo X300 Ultra or an Oppo Find X9 Ultra yet, but we do have the latest FInd X9 Pro right here with us, and it's one respectable device. With the latest Dimensity 9500 chipset, a gargantuan silicon-carbon 7,500 mAh battery with super-fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, 16GB of RAM, and up to a terabyte of storage. 

But the camera system is the true highlight here, helmed by Sony's newest 50MP LYT-828 sensor with hybrid-frame HDR that enables some 17 stops of dynamic range. There are also two 50MP ultrawide and a front-facing cameras, and finally, the star of the show, a 200MP telephoto with a fairly large 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL sensor.

But that's not all, as the device can also be outfitted with the Oppo Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Kit, which increases the reach of the telephoto up to 4600mm, or 200X, and it's not some blurry mess, but an actually usable image. 

Here's how the specs compare. 

Oppo Find X9 ProGalaxy S25 Ultra
Main camera
50MP, f/1.5
23mm
LYT-828
1/1.28-inch sensor		Main Camera
200MP, f/1.7
24mm
1/1.3-inch sensor
Ultra-wide
50MP f/2.0
15mm
Samsung ISOCELL JN5
1/2.76-inch sensor		Ultra-wide Camera
50MP, f/1.9
13mm
1/2.5-inch sensor
Telephoto
3X optical zoom
200MP, f/2.1
Samsung ISOCELL HP5
1/1.56-inch sensor		Telephoto 1
3X zoom
10MP, f/2.4
1/3.5-inch sensor
---Telephoto 2
5X zoom (111mm)
50MP, f/3.4
1/2.5-inch sensor
Front Camera
ISOCELL JN5
50MP
AF		Front Camera
12MP

How does this compare to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has two telephoto cameras in tow? We took both phones for an early morning and a late evening walk and captured some camera samples to compare their performance. 

Main camera















Zoom Camera























Macro





Portrait



Ultrawide









Front camera



Which phone performs better?

This poll is for registered users only, log in or sign up to vote
View Result

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/90-200/Peter-K.webp
Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
Read the latest from Peter Kostadinov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 3

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 1

Apple Vs Samsung

by TuGa121 • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
Your iPhone's new look is about to change again – here's what Apple's adding in iOS 26.1
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is ditching Snapdragon, and you should be ecstatic
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
This Galaxy S25 Ultra trade-in offer is too good to miss
This Galaxy S25 Ultra trade-in offer is too good to miss

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
Samsung Galaxy XR fixes all of the mistakes Apple Vision Pro made
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
How Jobs' abrasive nature got Corning to build the display for the OG iPhone
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
A new iPhone 18 feature could help Elon Musk strike a deal with Apple
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
The hidden performance cost of the Galaxy S26 Ultra might make you choose another phone
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Here's how to prevent your Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro from mutating into pink
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
Motorola is challenging Samsung in the US foldable market before Apple's big 2026 revolution
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless