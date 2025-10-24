Oppo Find X9 Pro vs Galaxy S25 Ultra camera comparison: Which one fares better?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is by far the best cameraphone you can buy in the US officially. However, when you zoom out metaphorically and increase the scope, you'd quickly realize the Chinese phone market has been churning out noteworthy rivals for years now, and it's not only the Ultra models from Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo that Samsung has to pay attention to. It's the latest Pro models that bring the battle straight to Samsung.





We don't know whether we'd get a Vivo X300 Ultra or an Oppo Find X9 Ultra yet, but we do have the latest FInd X9 Pro right here with us, and it's one respectable device. With the latest Dimensity 9500 chipset, a gargantuan silicon-carbon 7,500 mAh battery with super-fast 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, 16GB of RAM, and up to a terabyte of storage.





But the camera system is the true highlight here, helmed by Sony's newest 50MP LYT-828 sensor with hybrid-frame HDR that enables some 17 stops of dynamic range. There are also two 50MP ultrawide and a front-facing cameras, and finally, the star of the show, a 200MP telephoto with a fairly large 1/1.56-inch ISOCELL sensor.

But that's not all, as the device can also be outfitted with the Oppo Hasselblad Professional Teleconverter Kit, which increases the reach of the telephoto up to 4600mm, or 200X, and it's not some blurry mess, but an actually usable image.





Here's how the specs compare.









How does this compare to the Galaxy S25 Ultra , which has two telephoto cameras in tow? We took both phones for an early morning and a late evening walk and captured some camera samples to compare their performance.





Main camera





< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >





Zoom Camera





< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X Galaxy S25 Ultra 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X Galaxy S25 Ultra 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 3X Galaxy S25 Ultra 3X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 6X Galaxy S25 Ultra 5X >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro 10X Galaxy S25 Ultra 10X >





Macro





< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >





Portrait





< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >





Ultrawide





< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >



< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >





Front camera





< Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra >





Which phone performs better? Oppo Find X9 Pro Galaxy S25 Ultra This poll is for registered users only, log in or sign up to vote Oppo Find X9 Pro 0% Galaxy S25 Ultra 100%