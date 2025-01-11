Mark Zuckerberg visits Joe Rogan and blasts Apple





One complaint he made is about the lack of new impressive products from Cupertino. Zuck accused Apple of being complacent, sitting back for the last 20 years after inventing the iPhone. He says that it isn't clear whether Apple is selling more iPhone units year-over-year. The problem, according to Zuckerberg, is that each generation of iPhones doesn't bring many changes so people are waiting longer between upgrades.







That's a pretty depressing look at Apple's iPhone business. Zuckerberg says that with iPhone sales flat or declining, they only way Apple can make money is by squeezing people. What he means by that is that Apple is taking a 30% cut of what developers are generating in the App Store. Additionally, The Meta CEO also has an issue with the way Apple creates peripherals that consumers buy for the iPhone. Zuck cited the AirPods, noting that are made in a way that prevents other companies from developing something that can connect to the iPhone in the very same way.





Zuckerberg has been sour on Apple for years. What really got Zuck's goat was Apple's App Tracking Transparency feature added in iOS 14.5. This feature allows iPhone users to decide whether they want to be tracked by third-party apps for the purpose of receiving targeted ads. Facebook at first estimated that App Tracking Transparency could cost them $10 billion in ad revenue during the first year.





