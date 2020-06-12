ZTE's newest dirt-cheap smartphone comes with a removable battery and Android 10





While the company sells a very reasonably priced unlocked high-ender , we can safely assume its most popular US handsets are available on carriers like Visible, Yahoo Mobile, and Cricket Wireless with low to mid-end specifications in tow.













But while ZTE boldly proclaims the Blade A3 Prime "delivers the best in its price class", we're not exactly convinced that's the case. Granted, $99 is an insanely low price point, and you can't expect the world from such an ultra-affordable mobile device, but the brand-new Moto E is just 50 bucks costlier with infinitely better specs and a much more modern design.





To its credit, the ZTE Blade A3 Prime does get a couple of things right, running Android 10 out the box and packing a removable battery that brings back sweet memories of a different time for the mobile industry. Unfortunately, everything else is... bad, at least on paper, from the chunky screen bezels to the 5.45-inch HD screen itself, as well as the quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM count, 32 gigs of internal storage space, 2,660mAh battery capacity, single 8MP rear-facing camera, and 5MP selfie shooter.





Visible itself sells the ZTE Blade A7 Prime at $89 right now with a sleeker design, larger display, bigger battery, and a 16MP rear shooter, so as cheap as the A3 Prime is, it really doesn't feel cheap enough.