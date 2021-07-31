Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Android ZTE

ZTE's second-gen under-display camera smartphone launches globally in September

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
ZTE introduced its second-generation under-display camera smartphone, the Axon 30, earlier this week, but the phone is only available for purchase in China. The handset maker didn't say anything about a global release during the Chinese launch, but a recent tweet might give us an idea about when the ZTE Axon 30 will launch in other countries.

A tweet posted immediately after the phone's reveal in China, and spotted by GizmoChina, confirms the ZTE Axon 30 will be available globally in September. There's no mention of the countries where the phone will be released in less than two months from now, but based on past history it should be available just about everywhere, including Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

The trickier part is to guess the price since the international version of Axon 30 will be more expensive than the Chinese model. Still, for comparison's sake, it's worth mentioning that customers in China will be able to order the ZTE Axon 30 from August 3 for as low as $340.

The most expensive Axon 30 model comes with 12/256GB memory and costs around $475. Outside of China, the ZTE Axon 30 could easily become a $500+ smartphone, which isn't so bad considering the hardware inside.

The Axon 30 comes in four variants, at least in China: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB. Apart from the amount of memory, all four models feature the same specs, including a 6.9-inch FHD AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup (64MP+64MP+64MP+8MP), and a 16-megapixel camera under the display. 

The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Also, the Axon 30 ships with Android 11 onboard.

Related phones

Axon 30 5G
ZTE Axon 30 5G View Full specs
$770 eBay
  • Display 6.9 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11

