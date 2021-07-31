ZTE's second-gen under-display camera smartphone launches globally in September

ZTE introduced its second-generation under-display camera smartphone
, the Axon 30, earlier this week, but the phone is only available for purchase in China. The handset maker didn't say anything about a global release during the Chinese launch, but a recent tweet might give us an idea about when the ZTE Axon 30
will launch in other countries.
A tweet
posted immediately after the phone's reveal in China, and spotted by GizmoChina
, confirms the ZTE Axon 30 will be available globally in September. There's no mention of the countries where the phone will be released in less than two months from now, but based on past history it should be available just about everywhere, including Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
The trickier part is to guess the price since the international version of Axon 30 will be more expensive than the Chinese model. Still, for comparison's sake, it's worth mentioning that customers in China will be able to order the ZTE Axon 30 from August 3 for as low as $340.
The most expensive Axon 30 model comes with 12/256GB memory and costs around $475. Outside of China, the ZTE Axon 30 could easily become a $500+ smartphone, which isn't so bad considering the hardware inside.
The Axon 30 comes in four variants, at least in China: 6/128GB, 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB. Apart from the amount of memory, all four models feature the same specs, including a 6.9-inch FHD AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup (64MP+64MP+64MP+8MP), and a 16-megapixel camera under the display.
The phone is powered by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. Also, the Axon 30 ships with Android 11 onboard.