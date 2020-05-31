ZTE Axon 11 SE leaks out: 5G mid-range phone that might not cost much

Not long after announcing the Axon 11 5G , ZTE is now getting ready to unveil another new Android phone called Axon 11 SE (the last part of this name sounds vaguely familiar ).





Photos showing the Axon 11 SE have been published on Twitter by Roland Quandt , so we can see the handset from multiple sides. What we have here is a pretty elegant phone that resembles the Axon 11 5G only when viewed from the rear.





While the Axon 11 5G sports a curved display with a "dew drop" notch, the display of the Axon 11 SE is flat and has a punch hole on the left (obviously making room for the phone's front-facing camera). Both screens have 6.5-inch diagonals though.





Reportedly, the ZTE Axon 11 SE is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor (which rivals Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7xx series). The new handset further features a 48 MP quad rear camera, a 4,000 mAh battery, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage space. There should also be a variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space.





Interestingly, the Axon 11 SE features 5G connectivity, too, despite 5G not being in its name. This is thanks to MediaTek's Dimensity 800, which was unveiled earlier this year as a chipset specifically made for mid-range 5G smartphones.





The Axon 11 SE should be officially announced in China tomorrow, on June 1. Since the ZTE Axon 11 5G costs around $380, we expect the SE to be quite affordable, perhaps costing less than $300.





At the moment, we don't know if ZTE is planning to release any of its two Axon 11 smartphones in the US. For the record, the last handset that the company launched stateside was the Axon 10 Pro - a high-end device available since August 2019 for under $600.



