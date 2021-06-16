MagSafe dual wireless powerbank by Zens promises great functionality; Take a look

MagSafe dual wireless powerbank by Zens promises great functionality; Take a look0
Last week smartphone accessories company Zens revealed its new Magnetic Dual Powerbank for the iPhone 12 series, and now the device is available to purchase.
This new intuitive power bank has a stand, meaning your phone can use it not only for charging. The stand functionality can be used in both portrait and landscape positions. To hold the phone, the Powerbank connects via Apple MagSafe, which uses magnets, making it compatible with only the iPhone 12 series.
As far as specs go, the new MagSafe supporting power bank has a 4,000mAh battery, which according to Zens is enough to recharge your device up to 1.5 times. Recharging the Magnetic Dual Powerbank happens via the USB-C cable that is included. The wireless charging is Qi certified, which means it works with all Qi certified devices, but the stand function with the magnets on the front of the powerbank works only on the iPhone 12 series.
MagSafe was previously seen on Apple laptops, where it used magnets to connect to a proprietary port, which eliminated the possibility of tripping over the cable and damaging your computer by holding the connection only via magnets.
The Zens Magnetic Dual Powerbank costs €69,99 and can be purchased from the company’s website.