$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Accessories

MagSafe dual wireless powerbank by Zens promises great functionality; Take a look

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 16, 2021, 8:07 AM
0

Last week smartphone accessories company Zens revealed its new Magnetic Dual Powerbank for the iPhone 12 series, and now the device is available to purchase.

This new intuitive power bank has a stand, meaning your phone can use it not only for charging. The stand functionality can be used in both portrait and landscape positions. To hold the phone, the Powerbank connects via Apple MagSafe, which uses magnets, making it compatible with only the iPhone 12 series.

The Zens Magnetic Dual Powerbank also has a wireless charger on its back, where you can put your AirPods to charge simultaneously with your iPhone. The only drawback is that your iPhone needs to stand below the powerbank with its display down, making it unusable when you charge both devices at the same time.


As far as specs go, the new MagSafe supporting power bank has a 4,000mAh battery, which according to Zens is enough to recharge your device up to 1.5 times. Recharging the Magnetic Dual Powerbank happens via the USB-C cable that is included. The wireless charging is Qi certified, which means it works with all Qi certified devices, but the stand function with the magnets on the front of the powerbank works only on the iPhone 12 series.

Apple MagSafe was introduced last year on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as a new, easier way of charging your Apple device. The technology combines magnets and wireless charging which makes for sturdier, simpler and more reliable charging on your iPhone.

MagSafe was previously seen on Apple laptops, where it used magnets to connect to a proprietary port, which eliminated the possibility of tripping over the cable and damaging your computer by holding the connection only via magnets.

The Zens Magnetic Dual Powerbank costs €69,99 and can be purchased from the company’s website.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Turn your Apple Watch into a weird-looking bedside clock with this glass dock
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Turn your Apple Watch into a weird-looking bedside clock with this glass dock
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak out in white color
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro leak out in white color
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book Go now available to purchase
Is your Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life shorter while on the move? Here's a culprit...
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Is your Galaxy S21 Ultra battery life shorter while on the move? Here's a culprit...
OnePlus announces merger with Oppo
by Joshua Swingle,  5
OnePlus announces merger with Oppo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless