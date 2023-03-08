YouTube will no longer demonetize creators for casual profanity

your

In typical Google fashion, while this is great news, it doesn’t help much when trying to figure out what “moderate” profanity precisely means, but at least they give us specific rules regarding the f-word. For example, creators aren’t allowed to use it in the first seven seconds of the video or excessively throughout the content, but a casual mention here and there should be fine.



Wow , that explanation is incredibly absurd, but hey — this is people’s earnings we’re talking about.



These new rules also extend to musical contents, meaning — lyrics, but the platform will still not allow users to utilize profanity in their thumbnails or titles. And that, we feel, is for the better. After all, modern day street-talk is one thing, but providing visual examples feels like a bit too much.



Excessive usage of negatively impactive language will, ultimately, still be penalized by the system through demonetization. The same is expected to happen to videos that fit the above mentioned criteria, that falls on the visual side of things. And that was your daily sample of the theoretical self-talk that the Google-bot does, when it scowlers the platform for profanity.



But what does all of this mean for you, the end-user and consumer of this theoretical risky video content? Well, you’re about to hear a lot less bleeps and more real talk from your favorite creators. While we can’t say if that is good or bad, we’re happy to see that YouTube won’t be taking away their money for minor, casual mishaps.