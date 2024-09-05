Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens

By
YouTube shortcut
YouTube is launching a new feature that will allow parents to provide better advice to teens who decide to become creators on the world’s biggest streaming platform. Additionally, the new supervised experience aims to offer parents more peace of mind as they’re now able to check what content their children are creating and watching.

The supervised experience offers parents and teens the option to link their accounts and start receiving shared notifications and insights. The new feature is less about limiting access and more about staying informed about a teen’s channel activity on YouTube.

The new feature builds on the already available supervised experience for pre-teens, which means parents and teens will be able to link their YouTube accounts via the Family Center hub.

YouTube supervised experience
YouTube's new supervised activity | Screenshot credit: YouTube

The Family Center is also the place where parents can see shared insights into their teens’ channel activity on YouTube, including the number of uploads, subscriptions and comments.

Both parents and teens will receive proactive email notifications at key events. For instance, whenever teens upload a video or start a livestream, email notifications will be sent to parents and teens.

According to YouTube, the new supervised experience is rolling out to families globally this week, so you might want to check the new Family Center hub from time to time if you’re eager to try it out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

