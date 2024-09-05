YouTube rolls out new supervised experience for teens
YouTube is launching a new feature that will allow parents to provide better advice to teens who decide to become creators on the world’s biggest streaming platform. Additionally, the new supervised experience aims to offer parents more peace of mind as they’re now able to check what content their children are creating and watching.
The new feature builds on the already available supervised experience for pre-teens, which means parents and teens will be able to link their YouTube accounts via the Family Center hub.
The Family Center is also the place where parents can see shared insights into their teens’ channel activity on YouTube, including the number of uploads, subscriptions and comments.
According to YouTube, the new supervised experience is rolling out to families globally this week, so you might want to check the new Family Center hub from time to time if you’re eager to try it out.
The supervised experience offers parents and teens the option to link their accounts and start receiving shared notifications and insights. The new feature is less about limiting access and more about staying informed about a teen’s channel activity on YouTube.
YouTube's new supervised activity | Screenshot credit: YouTube
Both parents and teens will receive proactive email notifications at key events. For instance, whenever teens upload a video or start a livestream, email notifications will be sent to parents and teens.
