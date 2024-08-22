Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

YouTube tests a new look for the video progress bar: turning pink

By
0comments
YouTube tests a new look for the video progress bar: turning pink
YouTube often makes changes to its design - some that make sense and others that are a bit confusing. Recently, YouTube has been testing a new look for its Android app. This includes a bottom bar similar to the one on iPhones, with updated icons for Home and Subscriptions, and a see-through bar that shows what's behind it. The app also added a new bell icon for the YouTube Music app and redesigned the artist pages.

Now, users have noticed another small change: a tweak to the video progress bar. Usually, this bar shows how long the video is, with a red section marking how much you've watched. In the past, the entire bar was red, even for parts you hadn't watched yet. There was also a time when the red color showed how much of the video had loaded or buffered.

Image Credit - Reddit - YouTube tests a new look for the video progress bar: turning pink
Image Credit - Reddit

But now, YouTube seems to be trying out a progress bar that starts red and fades into pink as you get closer to the end of the video. This doesn't change how YouTube works, but it’s a noticeable difference that people are starting to see.

This new progress bar has been spotted by both Premium and non-Premium users, on mobile devices and the web. YouTube hasn't officially announced this change, and users aren't running any extensions or add-ons that could cause it. Some people noticed the change a couple of months ago, while others have just seen it recently.

As for why this change is happening, it's not entirely clear. It could be just a simple design update meant to look nicer. The transition from red to pink seems smooth, and the pink might give a calming sense of completion when the video ends.

It's important to note that while some users have seen this new design, it's not widespread yet. We're not sure if this red-to-pink progress bar will become a permanent feature for everyone or if it's just another experiment YouTube is trying out.

In my opinion, the red-to-pink progress bar is a subtle but nice visual change that adds a bit of freshness to the YouTube experience. However, since it doesn't really improve functionality, I wonder if it's necessary or just another cosmetic tweak that might not appeal to everyone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless