Software updates Apps

You will soon be able to tip your favorite creator even on already published YouTube vids

Iskra Petrova
By
0
You will soon be able to tip your favorite creator directly on YouTube
YouTube is now working on a new feature that will allow you to support your favorite YouTube creators, reports The Verge. The new feature is called Super Thanks and will allow you to tip your favorite YouTuber.

You will be able to tip your favorite creator with $2-$50 (or your local currency)


The new option will appear in the app, next to the download button, and is dubbed "Thanks". When tapping on it, you are then given the choice to select how much you want your tip to be. After that, your donation will be displayed as a comment under the video.

Over the past year, YouTube has been testing this feature but under another name, Viewer Applause. The new feature is still in beta, and its beta version is available in 68 countries on desktop, Android, and iOS.

Apart from Super Thanks, the social media platform now offers three other ways of directly paying your favorite creator. There are channel memberships, where creators can offer monthly paid subscriptions. Additionally, there are the Super Stickers and Super Chat features for livestreams.

Super Thanks, though, is not only limited to livestreams but can be used across all eligible uploads to YouTube.

For the moment, the feature will be launching with four pre-set payment amounts from which to choose your tip. However, Barbara Macdonald, a product manager of paid digital goods at YouTube, stated that the company will be looking to add custom dollar amounts in the future.

Relying only on YouTube ad revenue can be tricky for creators as sometimes advertisers pull back from YouTube during controversies, so the new feature will bring a backup revenue stream to them.

Creators who want to receive access to Super Thanks need to be a part of the YouTube Partner Program. The beta launch of the new feature is rolling out to random creators right now and will come to all Partner Program members later this year.

Latest News

