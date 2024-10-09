Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
AMAZON PRIME BIG DEAL DAYS ARE HERE
Save hundreds of bucks with Amazon's excellent October deals, check them out now before they're gone!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google forces you to see more of an ad by making an undisclosed change on the YouTube app

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Android Apps Google
THe iOS YouTube app is seen with a cutout on top for the Dynamic Island.
If you watch YouTube often, whether on mobile or desktop, you might have noticed a change to the Skip button that users press when they can halt an ad and move on to the content that they selected to view. On mobile, the usual countdown to the Skip button has gone missing on both iOS and Android. So instead of the countdown timer, you see the full ad until the Skip button pops up. On the desktop, some report seeing dark rectangles where the timer would normally be found.

In comments made to The Verge, Google says that it is not removing the Skip button. YouTube spokesperson Oluwa Falodun says in a statement, "On skippable ads, the button appears after 5 seconds into playback, as always. Yes, that is true. But for some reason Google did away with the five-second countdown timer that led into the Skip button appearing. Falodun's additional comments about this do make sense.

Screenshot showing the Skip button on the iOS YouTube app.
The countdown timer leading into the Skip button is now missing on mobile and desktop YouTube. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The YouTube spokesperson said that the Skip button isn't going away even if the seconds leading up to its appearance have changed. Falodun noted that YouTube is "reducing elements on the ads player" so that "viewers can engage more deeply with the ad through a cleaner experience." Instead of a rectangle covering a small part of the ad (which, to be fair, could be distracting), a progress bar on the bottom of the screen could replace the countdown timer on both desktop and mobile.

Rectangles replace the Skip button&amp;#039;s countdown timer on desktop YouTube.
On  the desktop, the countdown timer was replaced by dark rectangles. | Image credit-Reddit

For those YouTube users who watch the countdown timer like a hawk and are poised to hit the "skip" button as soon as it appears, removing the countdown timer throws off your timing which Google might hope results in you catching a little more of an ad than you intended to watch. And if it is an ad you find interesting, you might be so mesmerized that you forget to  hit "Skip" and before you know it, you've caught the whole spot.

The concern that some have is that removing the countdown timer is a precursor to a future decision by Google to remove the Skip button altogether which would force YouTube users to wait for an ad to completely finish before they could watch the video they selected to view.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone
T-Mobile users have another reason to be hopeful as Starlink celebrates a milestone

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless