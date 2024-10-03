Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

YouTube Shorts gets supersized: longer videos, new editing tools, and trend spotting

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
An image of a smartphone open to YouTube Shorts
YouTube is rolling out a significant update to Shorts, its popular short-form video platform. The update focuses on making video creation easier and more engaging for users. One of the most notable changes is the ability to upload Shorts up to 3 minutes long, providing creators with more flexibility to express themselves and tell their stories.

A screenshot of the changes to YouTube Shorts in October 2024
YouTube Shorts are getting a new look and new features in October. | Image credit — Google

Longer shorts for more expressive storytelling

Starting October 15th, creators will be able to upload Shorts up to 3 minutes in length. This change comes in response to feedback from creators who desired more flexibility in expressing their stories. YouTube is also working to improve recommendations for these longer Shorts in the future.

Simplified player design for enhanced viewing

The Shorts player has also been updated with a cleaner look, putting the focus squarely on the creator's content. This streamlined design allows viewers to better appreciate the videos.

New tools for effortless content creation

YouTube is introducing several tools to make creating shorts easier and more enjoyable. A new template feature allows creators to quickly recreate popular shorts with their own personal touch.

In the coming months, creators will also gain access to the vast library of YouTube content directly from their shorts camera. This feature will allow them to seamlessly remix clips from their favorite videos.

AI-powered video generation for enhanced creativity

YouTube is also bringing the power of Google DeepMind's Veo, its most advanced video generation model, to shorts. This integration will enable creators to bring their ideas to life with extraordinary video backgrounds and standalone video clips, adding a new dimension of creativity to their shorts.

Community engagement features for deeper connections

YouTube is introducing a new trends page on mobile to help users stay on top of the latest trends. This page will showcase popular shorts and challenges, allowing users to discover what's hot and participate in trending content.

Customization options for personalized experiences

YouTube is also introducing an option to "show fewer shorts" for users who want to customize their feed. This setting can be accessed through the three-dot menu on any shorts grid in the home feed, allowing users to temporarily reduce the number of shorts displayed.

As someone who enjoys creating and watching short-form videos, these updates are quite exciting. The ability to create longer Shorts opens up new avenues for creativity and storytelling. The new editing tools and trend-spotting features are also welcome additions, making it easier to find and create engaging content. I'm looking forward to seeing how these changes will affect my content creation process in the future.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless