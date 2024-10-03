YouTube Shorts gets supersized: longer videos, new editing tools, and trend spotting
Up Next:
YouTube is rolling out a significant update to Shorts, its popular short-form video platform. The update focuses on making video creation easier and more engaging for users. One of the most notable changes is the ability to upload Shorts up to 3 minutes long, providing creators with more flexibility to express themselves and tell their stories.
In the coming months, creators will also gain access to the vast library of YouTube content directly from their shorts camera. This feature will allow them to seamlessly remix clips from their favorite videos.
YouTube Shorts are getting a new look and new features in October. | Image credit — Google
Longer shorts for more expressive storytelling
Starting October 15th, creators will be able to upload Shorts up to 3 minutes in length. This change comes in response to feedback from creators who desired more flexibility in expressing their stories. YouTube is also working to improve recommendations for these longer Shorts in the future.
Simplified player design for enhanced viewingThe Shorts player has also been updated with a cleaner look, putting the focus squarely on the creator's content. This streamlined design allows viewers to better appreciate the videos.
New tools for effortless content creationYouTube is introducing several tools to make creating shorts easier and more enjoyable. A new template feature allows creators to quickly recreate popular shorts with their own personal touch.
In the coming months, creators will also gain access to the vast library of YouTube content directly from their shorts camera. This feature will allow them to seamlessly remix clips from their favorite videos.
AI-powered video generation for enhanced creativityYouTube is also bringing the power of Google DeepMind's Veo, its most advanced video generation model, to shorts. This integration will enable creators to bring their ideas to life with extraordinary video backgrounds and standalone video clips, adding a new dimension of creativity to their shorts.
Community engagement features for deeper connectionsYouTube is introducing a new trends page on mobile to help users stay on top of the latest trends. This page will showcase popular shorts and challenges, allowing users to discover what's hot and participate in trending content.
Customization options for personalized experiencesYouTube is also introducing an option to "show fewer shorts" for users who want to customize their feed. This setting can be accessed through the three-dot menu on any shorts grid in the home feed, allowing users to temporarily reduce the number of shorts displayed.
As someone who enjoys creating and watching short-form videos, these updates are quite exciting. The ability to create longer Shorts opens up new avenues for creativity and storytelling. The new editing tools and trend-spotting features are also welcome additions, making it easier to find and create engaging content. I'm looking forward to seeing how these changes will affect my content creation process in the future.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: