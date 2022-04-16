YouTube Shorts are finally coming to iPads and Android tablets

YouTube Shorts are finally coming to iPads and Android tablets0
Introduced back in 2020, Shorts, YouTube’s take on TikTok’s short-form videos, have amassed five trillion total views as of January 2022. The number includes all platforms where YouTube Shorts are available such as Android phones and laptops but does not include tablets, which don’t support the feature.
However, YouTube fans will be happy to know that Shorts will soon be coming to Android and iOS tablets. Although they won’t be available on both platforms at the same time, at least we know YouTube plans to make them available on tablets too sooner rather than later (via 9to5google).
According to YouTube, the Shorts option should be rolled out on YouTube’s apps for Android and iOS tablets “in the coming weeks.” Once the new feature will go live, tablet users should see a Shorts tab within the YouTube app. More details about how to create a Short using a song from YouTube’s library are available on the support page.
Things that are NOT allowed: