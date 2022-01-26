YouTube Shorts have amassed five trillion total views in less than a year and a half

YouTube Shorts: people are enjoying short-form videos



It does seem that such short-form videos are getting more and more popular with viewers. But this number is not the only thing YouTube's CEO revealed. She also unveiled new ways that could help creators earn money, apart from the fund of $100 million that was announced last year.







YouTube Shorts debuted a year and four months ago to meet the demand for short video platforms

It seems that the world is crazy for short videos right now. TikTok was the platform that seems to have set this trend and many social media companies have since followed, creating similar platforms as well. Instagram now has Instagram Reels, and YouTube has got Shorts, and all these work in a similar manner to TikTok, basically allowing you to share short videos with your audience.







The videos uploaded to YouTube Shorts appear on the Shorts shelf, a section of your YouTube feed visible only on mobile (or from the creator's channel on PC). And it now seems YouTube will be implementing some more ways you could monetize your content on there.





