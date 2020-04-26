iOS Android Apps 5G Coronavirus

YouTube bans videos claiming that 5G signals caused the spread of coronavirus

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 26, 2020, 2:20 AM
YouTube bans videos claiming that 5G signals caused the spread of coronavirus
It's getting hard to know exactly what to do if you believe that you're infected with the coronavirus. Even with the conflicting answers, one thing we know that you should not do is inject yourself with Clorox like President Donald Trump suggested the other day. 30 people in New York were reportedly treated in New York City on Friday after they drank Clorox or another disinfectant cleaner. Trump also has championed anti-malaria and lupus medication hydroxychloroquine even though there is no proof that the medication helps those with coronavirus.

YouTube is removing videos making false claims about COVID-19 cures and the origin of the coronavirus


People are scared and as a result, they are clinging to hope. This makes them less likely to make common-sense decisions. To help them avoid bogus cures, YouTube has started banning content that contradicts the findings of the World Health Organization. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says that its new policy bans "anything that would go against World Health Organization recommendations."

Talking to CNN, the executive said, "So people saying, 'Take vitamin C, take turmeric, we'll cure you,' those are the examples of things that would be a violation of our policy." She joked that YouTube has so many videos of hand-washing, something that she never thought that she would see. Also, she reports a 75% increase in news coming from legitimate sources. But Wojcicki also notes that YouTube is "removing information that is false and "medically unsubstantiated."



Wojcicki points out that removing videos that violate YouTube policies is not unique and that even before the pandemic, the platform had community guidelines that had to be adhered to. The executive pointed out that the difference with the current crisis is that COVID-19 is fast-moving. She also brought up the recent unsubstantiated claim that 5G cell towers are the cause of coronavirus. Since no reputable organization can prove that there is a connection, YouTube took down any video that promoted that theory.

YouTube's CEO said that the behavior of users has changed as the number of those infected and killed by coronavirus has risen. At first, users sought basic information about the coronavirus. Next came demand for videos to help those coping with having to stay at home. Now, YouTubers are watching videos that help them get things done while quarantined such as exercise videos, or videos that show them how to fix appliances and cut hair; the last two are tasks that users would ordinarily rely on professionals to take care of but can't in the world that we now find ourselves living in. People are learning to do things for themselves while taking the time to improve themselves by learning an instrument or a new language. And YouTube can help them find someone to teach them these things while staying safely at home.

The bottom line, according to Wojcicki is that COVID-19 has caused public health organizations to speed up the process of getting legitimate information to consumers online. Of course, it doesn't help when day after day the public is led astray by politicians eager to put their constituents' lives on the line in exchange for a better economy. And when this information is broadcast on television daily, it drowns out the legitimate information found on YouTube.

Besides YouTube, just the other day we told you that Twitter promised to "amplify authoritative, official content around the globe" about COVID-19. In a statement, the company said, "We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder."

If all social media sites agree to delete conspiracy theories and wild, dangerous claims about COVID-19, it just might prevent someone from dying after drinking bleach or from taking dangerous medications.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
Latest Apple report says AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2021, AirPods X might be Beats
Latest Apple report says AirPods 3 & AirPods Pro 2 coming in 2021, AirPods X might be Beats
OnePlus 8 battery life testing complete: excellent all around, 90Hz vs 60Hz results
OnePlus 8 battery life testing complete: excellent all around, 90Hz vs 60Hz results
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!
Motorola Edge and Edge+ are official: Motorola enters the flagship space with a bang!

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
The Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G could destroy the iPhone 12 Pro with this revolutionary upgrade
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless