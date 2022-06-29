New YouTube Premium referral program can help you get up to 12 months free
YouTube is now running a cool promotion for its Premium service which can help you get up to 12 months free by referring some friends to the service, reports 9to5Google. The offer will be available until next year, so you have some time to get all your friends onto YouTube Premium and enjoy some free months.
YouTube Premium referral program can get you 12 months for free
If you're an existing subscriber of YouTube Premium, you will now be able to get a shareable code that can help you save from some monthly subscription payments. Users are now getting prompted to benefit from this cool offer when they open the YouTube app.
And, as we already said, when your friend signs up and pays for the first month (when they're officially a subscriber, meaning after those three months promo period), you get a free month from YouTube Premium. You can only benefit from 12 friends though, so only up to 12 months of free YouTube Premium is allowed. And no, you can't share the invite link on your public social media channel (all terms for the offer here).
To access the promotion, launch YouTube for Android (needless to say, you need to be a YouTube Premium subscriber), tap your profile pic, and open "Your Premium benefits". You will then see the "Get up to 12 bonus months" card with the URL. There, you can also keep track of "Rewards activity".
Curiously enough, the promotion page is not available in the iOS app yet, and as 9to5Google suggests, this could be due to Apple's strict in-app payments and purchases policies.
The referral program will be available until May 31, 2023, at 11:59:59 pm PDT.
Usually costing $11.99 a month, YouTube Premium is quite an attractive service. It gives you ad-free video watching, background video, and the ability to enjoy Picture-in-Picture mode. On top of that, the service gives you the possibility to download videos for offline viewing, full YouTube Music access, and the ability to support your favorite YouTube creators.
