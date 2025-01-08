Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
YouTube Premium could be on your next Delta flight, which AI will make sure you don't miss

A large, spherical building is illuminated with a dynamic projection of a Delta Airlines airplane flying through a sunset sky.
It seems like no announcement these days is complete without some mention of AI, and Delta Air Lines' latest news at CES 2025 is no different. The airline just revealed new initiatives aimed at enhancing the in-flight experience.

So, can you guess what's coming next? Yep, Delta's introducing an AI-powered assistant in its mobile app! Along with that, passengers can look forward to an upgraded in-flight entertainment system featuring 4K HDR displays and Bluetooth connectivity. Plus, SkyMiles members will get a nice perk – free access to YouTube Premium and YouTube Music while flying.

Delta's new AI assistant, dubbed the Delta Concierge, will be rolling out throughout the year. You'll be able to chat with it via voice or text. While it's not exactly mind-blowing, considering it is the era of large language models, its goal is to offer proactive help to travelers. The assistant will start by sending alerts about passport expirations and visa needs, and down the line, it could send info about things like local weather at your destination.

While these features could be useful, they don't exactly scream innovation. Honestly, I'm pretty sure you don't need AI to remind you about your passport or tell you where your connecting gate is – most people can figure that out. But hey, who knows? Maybe someone out there will find it super helpful!

Moving on. Delta's new seatback experience, touted as "the first cloud-based in-flight entertainment system," is set to launch in 2026. It's a major upgrade from what we have now, featuring 4K HDR QLED screens, Bluetooth support, and 96 terabytes of onboard storage for movies, TV shows, music, and more.

Whether through Delta Sync Wi-Fi or Delta Sync seatback, Delta prides itself on giving customers something new to discover every time they travel and is committed to continuously offering customers content that is relevant to them – that feels personal and meets them where they are. A multi-layered YouTube partnership gives customers access to the most premium source of content in the industry for free, supported by Delta's fast, free Wi-Fi.

– Ed Bastian, Delta CEO, January 2025

SkyMiles members can expect YouTube Premium access to roll out later this year. Delta is also working on improving overall Wi-Fi connectivity, which will definitely help make the YouTube partnership a smoother experience for passengers.
Tsveta Ermenkova
