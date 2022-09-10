Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US
YouTube considers education very important, which is why it dedicated an entire blog post to the announcement of its Player for Education, a new initiative now available in the United States and South Korea. Meant to improve the YouTube experience in the educational environments, the new YouTube Player for Education is basically an embedded player that shows content that’s often used on education apps.
Additionally, YouTube confirmed that its brand-new Player for Education will improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom to provide users with an even better watching experience.
Another interesting tool announced this week by YouTube is called Quizzes, and it will allow creators to help viewers test their knowledge. Creators will be able to post their Quizzes on the Community tab whenever they wish to ask their viewers questions related to one of their previous videos.
According to YouTube, the new tool will be rolled out in beta over the coming months, with all creators who have the Community tab gaining access to Quizzes sometime next year.
More importantly, Player for Education does away with ads, external links and recommendations, so there’s absolutely no distractions embedded in the player. To cover as more people and institutions in need of such a tool, Google announced partnerships with edtech companies in the US, such as EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.
As far as creators go, YouTube revealed that starting 2023, “qualified creators” can offer free or paid Courses to provide learning experience for viewers. These courses can be watched ad-free and played in the background. As mentioned earlier, these learning courses will first be available in the United States and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries.
