 Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US

Apps Google
@cosminvasile
1
Google launches YouTube Player for Education in the US
YouTube considers education very important, which is why it dedicated an entire blog post to the announcement of its Player for Education, a new initiative now available in the United States and South Korea. Meant to improve the YouTube experience in the educational environments, the new YouTube Player for Education is basically an embedded player that shows content that’s often used on education apps.

More importantly, Player for Education does away with ads, external links and recommendations, so there’s absolutely no distractions embedded in the player. To cover as more people and institutions in need of such a tool, Google announced partnerships with edtech companies in the US, such as EDpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.

Additionally, YouTube confirmed that its brand-new Player for Education will improve upon the existing YouTube embedded player in Google Classroom to provide users with an even better watching experience.

As far as creators go, YouTube revealed that starting 2023, “qualified creators” can offer free or paid Courses to provide learning experience for viewers. These courses can be watched ad-free and played in the background. As mentioned earlier, these learning courses will first be available in the United States and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries.

Another interesting tool announced this week by YouTube is called Quizzes, and it will allow creators to help viewers test their knowledge. Creators will be able to post their Quizzes on the Community tab whenever they wish to ask their viewers questions related to one of their previous videos.

According to YouTube, the new tool will be rolled out in beta over the coming months, with all creators who have the Community tab gaining access to Quizzes sometime next year.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14
Get mint-condition iPhone 12 models starting at $369 if you don't want to splurge on iPhone 14
Almost-flagship Motorola Edge 2022 is 17% off with no strings attached
Almost-flagship Motorola Edge 2022 is 17% off with no strings attached
iPhone 14 Pro unreal Dynamic Face ID: Brainwashed Android and Samsung users join Apple Sheep herd?
iPhone 14 Pro unreal Dynamic Face ID: Brainwashed Android and Samsung users join Apple Sheep herd?
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models
Apple releases ad for the Crash Detection feature on iPhone 14 Pro and new Apple Watch models
Google Fi triples international 5G network coverage, brings Wi-Fi calling to iPhone
Google Fi triples international 5G network coverage, brings Wi-Fi calling to iPhone

Popular stories

T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
Promotional video leaks for the most exciting and ambitious Motorola phone since the DROID
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless