Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

YouTube on mobile expanding its somewhat crowded-looking hyperlinked comments test

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
YouTube's home screen on an iPhone.
YouTube is now rolling out its hyperlinked comments test more widely in video comment sections. It's a way to help find you more about a specific topic or interest, although to some, it may be somewhat of a spammy approach.

In the beginning, the feature that allows hyperlinked comments was rolled out as a limited experiment. The small trial run was launched back in 2023, but now it seems the feature is expanding to more people.

It works rather straightforwardly: if someone posts a comment and there are lots of relevant topics or info on YouTube about it, you'll see a blue hyperlink with a small eyeglass icon, indicating that the word or phrase is clickable.

The option is said to be a way to "reduce friction" when trying to learn about a new subject or content, according to YouTube. When you click on one of these, you will be taken to a new page while the mini-player remains so you can continue watching the video.

You cannot add or edit these links, even if you're the person commenting. Initially, YouTube said that creators would be able to remove links on their video comments if they wished, but right now, the option to do so is not obvious in YouTube Studio.


Right now, it seems that multiple words or phrases in a comment can become hyperlinked. It's not clear at the moment what the criteria are before a word or phrase gets converted into a hyperlink, and it seems rather random at this point.

Unfortunately, though, the implementation of the feature isn't ideal at this moment. It has the potential to make a video comment section look spammy and annoying with blue hyperlinks all over the place. And it can also look crowded and not seamless or pleasant to look at.

Right now, the change has only been spotted on YouTube mobile, and it's currently in testing (not officially launched to everyone just yet). It is not clear when the change will be officially introduced, but I can imagine some people would not be as happy about it as others.

Recommended Stories
If I was going to implement such a feature, I'd make sure at least a number of hyperlinked phrases or words isn't surpassed, so the comment section won't look like a spammy promo place.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you

Latest News

Apple to bring back volume control on your iPhone's lock screen with iOS 18.2
Apple to bring back volume control on your iPhone's lock screen with iOS 18.2
At 66% off, Sennheiser's top-quality MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are selling for just $94.99 and are a steal
At 66% off, Sennheiser's top-quality MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are selling for just $94.99 and are a steal
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
Unprecedented 24-hour deal knocks the 512GB Google Pixel 7 Pro under the $400 mark
Google Drive update adds a better video player
Google Drive update adds a better video player
At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
At 51% off, the flagship Beats Studio Pro are a steal of a deal
Honor announces MagicOS 9.0, reveals Android 15 update roadmap
Honor announces MagicOS 9.0, reveals Android 15 update roadmap
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless