YouTube lowers the bar for video and Shorts monetization
Have you been considering jumping on the bandwagon of YoutTube creators? Well, you may be in luck, as YouTube has just announced its plan to lower the requirements for video monetization in 2023, reports 9to5Google.
The company has published the new requirements in a blog post. Basically, thanks to the YouTube Partner Program, in 2023 it will be easier to monetize on the platform both with regular videos and Shorts. The new requirements are effective starting today (in select countries, more on that later).
For reference, before this change, YouTube required you to have 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 watch hours, and/or 10 million Shorts views in order to get monetization. You will now be able to earn money from your videos much earlier in the progress of your channel.
There's one caveat though. The changes will not be available globally in the beginning: first, they will be available in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Taiwan, and South Korea. Over time, the other countries where the YouTube Partner Program is available will be able to benefit from the lower requirements for monetization.
YouTube to make it easier to monetize in 2023
Here are the new requirements for monetization. For videos, you need to have at least 500 subs, 3 valid public uploads within 90 days, and 3,000 watch ours in the past year. For Shorts, you need to have 3 million valid public Shorts views in 90 days.
But that's not all! Additionally, YouTube says that unlocking monetization with these new requirements will also allow you to use fan funding options to make money. These include memberships, Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Super Thanks. You'll be also able to promote your products through YouTube Shopping.
