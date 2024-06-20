YouTube Music to get a new "Ask for Music" AI feature

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

YouTube Music, Google’s music streaming service, seems to be getting a major upgrade with a new AI feature called “Ask for Music”. Based on a recent APK breakdown of the YouTube Music app for Android, some references to this new feature were uncovered, potentially reshaping the way users search for music.

Currently, YouTube Music allows voice commands for searching. However, this new feature, as the name implies, may take it a step further. It hints at a conversational search option using natural language. Imagine asking for songs that remind you of a specific music video or requesting suggestions similar to your favorite artist—all through a simple conversation with your music app.

While this is an exciting possibility, it's important to remember that this is just a prediction based on findings in the code. There's no official confirmation from Google, and there's always a possibility that this feature might not see the light of day.

The discovery includes snippets of code that suggest the presence of a conversational text input feature. The code even contains a disclaimer about the experimental nature of AI-generated responses. This further reinforces the possibility of a natural language search option.

This potential shift towards conversational search aligns with Google's more general strategy of integrating AI and natural language processing into many of its various products and services. Such a feature could significantly enhance the user experience, making music discovery more intuitive and personalized.

In addition to this AI feature, the APK breakdown also made light of another interesting change that's likely coming to the YouTube Music app. That is a fresh new app launch animation, similar to the one found on the YouTube app. As for when these updates will be available to everyone, it's hard to say for sure, but we can probably expect to see these changes rolling out in the coming weeks or months.
