YouTube Music introduces feature to share your listening habits with your friends



While this new feature may seem like a simple addition, it has the potential to transform the way users engage with each other on the platform. By allowing users to view each other's music preferences and habits, it will create a sense of community among users and may even lead to the discovery of new music and artists.



It is important to note that this feature will only be available to users who have opted in to making their profile public. Users who prefer to keep their listening habits private can choose to keep their profile hidden from public view.





According to 9to5Google 's reporting, the feature is not yet live for everyone and the link to the help article is not yet live. However, the feature seems to be rolling out to a limited amount of users at this time. If you wish to access your own public stats, open your YouTube Music app and navigate to "Settings", then navigate to "Privacy and Location", then "Channel Settings". If the setting is available to you, you should then see the "Enable public stats" toggle.









The addition of public profile statistics to YouTube Music is a significant development for the platform as it has been steadily and adding new features to compete with the likes of Spotify and Apple Music. It has the potential to create a more interactive and engaging user experience, while also giving users greater control over how they share their music preferences with others.

YouTube Music is set to add a new feature where profile statistics can be now made public. Enabling this will allow users to view their own and other users' music listening habits and preferences on the platform.With this new feature, users will be able to view their own public profile, which will include information such as their top artists, top tracks, and recently played songs. Additionally, they will be able to view other users' public profiles, which will display their listening habits and preferences, as well as any playlists they have created and shared for up to two years.The public profile statistics will also include information about the user's activity on the platform, such as the number of playlists they have created, the songs and artists most listened to, the music videos most viewed and playlists most listened to on repeat. This information will be displayed on a public profile page, which will be accessible to anyone who searches for the user on the platform.