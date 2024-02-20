YouTube crowned as top streaming service in America for the past year









Furthermore, YouTube also gave credit to the power of its creators and immersive experiences. It recognized that viewers appreciate the authenticity and connection they experience with the broad and diverse spectrum of creators currently on the platform. The definition and perception of what a content creator represents is always evolving, and right now the fact that the creators on the platform are not exactly as polished as Hollywood celebrities, but rather have that personal and real quality, is what resonates with the audiences.



YouTube's rise in television viewership also signals a shift in viewing habits. According to Nielsen, the platform boasts a remarkable average of over 1 billion hours of daily TV content consumption. The number of creators receiving the bulk of their views on TVs has also seen a dramatic 400% increase, and the popularity of YouTube Shorts on connected TVs has surged by over 100% between January and September 2023.





YouTube's recent updates to its content experience on mobile, desktop, and the living room, show a commitment by the platform to remain in the number one spot. It remains to be seen if YouTube will continue to hang on to the crown and if more changes are on the way to make this a longer reign.