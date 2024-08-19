Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

YouTube Music experiments with a multi-song radio feature

YouTube Music experiments with a multi-song radio feature
Launched in 2020, YouTube Music Quick Picks is a feature that lets you quickly set up a radio playlist with songs similar to those you have recently played. Now, it seems YouTube is testing an update that will let you choose multiple tracks from a list of 20 to create your own custom radio station.

Quick Picks gets a multi-song radio upgrade


Right now, the Quick Picks carousel suggests single songs for creating a radio station. But with the updated feature, you will be able to choose multiple tracks from a list of 20 previously played songs. Just tap the plus icon next to each track you want to include. Once you have picked your songs, simply tap "Start radio" in the top-right corner.

YouTube Music will whip up a radio station featuring the songs you picked. If you want to hear all the tracks in the Quick Picks carousel, just hit the "Play all" shortcut to get them all going at once.



The multi-song radio creator is still being tested, but it is set to roll out to a broader audience in the next few months.

I think this new feature will offer a lot more personalization by letting users craft their own music mixes based on moods, genres, and artists. By picking specific tracks, users can create a radio station that matches their exact taste. Plus, it will save time by quickly generating a playlist from recent listening history, so you won’t have to manually put one together.

In other news, YouTube Music has recently begun rolling out a fun and shareable 'Personal radio' feature. The app also recently detailed a long list of features it has introduced since March.
