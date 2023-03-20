YouTube Music can now download 500 of your favorite songs to your iPhone automatically

"If you opt-in for smart downloads, the YouTube Music app will automatically download up to 500 songs that you’ll be able to listen to anywhere — whether or not you’ve got a data connection. "

Settings > Downloads > toggle ‘Smart Downloads.

"If you use an iOS device to listen to music, you’ll see a redesigned radio page which changes key social & engagement action buttons. You’ll notice how the download, add to queue, play, share and three dot menu buttons can now be found under the radio cover art, making it easy for you to carry out actions."

There are other minor polishing touches here and there, announced in the same post. Music Video Mixes, for example, will now show you more diverse results, and there are also new Live, Cover & Remix labels under Other Performances in the Related Tab.Another change concerns the radio page:All the above changes were introduced for the first time back in January, but they're now starting to roll out to the general public.